It’s been 16 years since “Octomom” Nadya Suleman went viral for welcoming the first living octuplets in history. When she gave birth, she was already a mom to six children who were born via in-vitro fertilization.

For the first few years of the octuplets’ lives, Suleman was thrust into the public eye. She was a grad student when her eight babies were born, so she began to dabble in ventures like pornography, nude photo shoots, and more to scrape together money for her family. However, in 2013, she stepped away from the spotlight for her kids’ privacy.

Now, more than 10 years later, Suleman is ready to share her story once again in the Lifetime series Confessions of Octomom, and TV Insider is catching up on where the family is today below.

Where is ‘Octomom’s Nadya Suleman now?

Suleman and her children live in Orange County, California, with their two cats. Today, she is a dedicated mom who is passionate about God, food, and fitness. She has credited weight training with helping her deal with chronic pain from injuries suffered both during pregnancy and before she welcomed the octuplets.

“Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone,” she shared in June 2023. “As a repercussion of the pregnancy, I sustained three more herniated discs (had one herniated disc from a work related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off. Such disabilities would render me incapacitated if I were to lead a sedentary lifestyle.”

Suleman told The New York Times in 2018 that she was working full-time as a counselor, participating in “international photoshoots,” and using public assistance to support her family.

In 2024, Suleman became a grandmother for the first time when her son Joshua welcomed a baby. “You have been one of the greatest blessings in all of our lives,” Suleman wrote when the child turned 6 months old. “Your beautiful, sweet smile fills my heart immeasurably.”

Suleman told People in March 2025, “We are a loving family and we’re there for each other. All of my kids are just very humble, grounded, kind people with good hearts.”

Who are Octomom’s kids?

Suleman’s octuplets are named Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Makai. When she gave birth, she was already a single mom to six other children, Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, Calyssa, and Caleb. Calyssa and Caleb are fraternal twins.

All of Suleman’s kids maintain a vegan diet and many of them are dedicated to fitness and healthy lifestyles like their mother.

Aidan is autistic and requires “total care” from his mother. “Aidan relies on me, his mom, to completely assist him in meeting all his needs in activities of daily living,” she once shared. “Aidan is non-verbal, requires feeding, changing (he is not potty trained), bathing, and one to one supervision, as he has no safety awareness and would walk aimlessly into traffic.”

Suleman has respected some of her children’s requests to maintain a more private lifestyle. Specifically, Joshua, Isaiah, and Jonah are more low-key than their siblings.

How old are Octomom’s octuplets today?

The octuplets celebrated their 16th birthday in January 2025. “Happy Sweet 16th birthday to Noah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai!” Suleman wrot on Instagram for the occasion. “You are loved, valued, and appreciated more than words can express!”

She continued, “I am so blessed to have you all in my life, and excited and grateful for the journey we are about to embark. God has loved and protected you all for the past 16 years, and has great plans for each and every one of you! I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my babies you’ll be.”

How did Octomom have eight kids?

Suleman had her octuplets under the medical care of Dr. Michael Kamrava, who had also performed the IVF treatments for her previous six kids. He implanted 12 embryos in Suleman, which resulted in eight live births. The children were born at 31 weeks.

Suleman accused Dr. Kamrava of “misleading” her and said she only wanted to have twins. However, Kamrava has insisted that he was only following his patient’s wishes. His medical license was revoked in 2011, according to Reuters.

“I do regret not suing the infertility doctor,” she told People. “I definitely regret that because his insurance would’ve been the one paying, and it would’ve been some millions, and it would’ve been helpful for my family. I regret that I kind of threw myself under the bus to cover for him, and I shouldn’t have but I was grateful. I wouldn’t have had any of my kids if it weren’t for his innovative technique. No one else in the world did this type of procedure so I didn’t have it in my heart to sue him.”

Suleman used a sperm donor to have all of her children. He will speak for the first time in Confessions of Octomom.

Confessions of Octomom, Premiere, Monday, March 10, 10/9c, Lifetime