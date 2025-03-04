Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

Is panelist Ken Jeong on the right track when it comes to guessing one of the masked celebrities in The Masked Singer Season 13? He may very well be, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 5 episode.

While Jeong was thinking the same thing as a guess prior to the clip (which you can watch above) beginning, he also lists out some of the clues that have him suggesting it’s someone else under the Griffin mask: the “’90s, VHS, scary movie, you have someone who is with a badge.” His guess for who Griffin is “another character from Scream,” he reveals. “I’m thinking David Arquette, who’s in Scream.”

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is on board with that guess. “That’s not bad,” she says, “and I’ll tell you why that’s not bad. Because I was actually in Scream.” So does she think that Griffin sounds like Arquette, Jeong asks.

“It does kind of sound like David, and also the clue, that high school bell, he was in the movie Never Been Kissed,” she adds. “So I would double down with you on that.”

The theme night for the March 5 episode is Voices of Olympus, introducing five new masks with the Group B premiere. These contestants will perform “I Believe In A Thing Called Love,” “Bad Blood,” “Rewrite The Stars,” “Espresso,” and “Saving All My Love For You.”

So far this season, three celebrities have been unmasked. The premiere revealed Cedric the Entertainer was in the Honey Pot costume, followed by Episode 2 with Oscar De La Hoya as Fuzzy Peas, then Aubrey O’Day as Ant in Episode 3. This season will also feature an additional unmasking at the end of it, Lucky Duck, a mischievous character who will pop in to offer cheeky and luck-related clues. There could be a special connection to someone on the show.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox