2025 Oscars In Memoriam Snubs: Where Were Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty & More?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, and Tony Todd snubbed from Oscars in memoriam
The Oscars

The Oscars In Memoriam segment continues to stir upset among viewers as the 2025 ceremony snubbed stars like Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd, Olivia Hussey, and more in its most recent televised presentation.

But as viewers began to convey their annoyance over the snub, it must be noted that the Oscars revealed a link that would take viewers to a fuller list of tributes, which includes Trachtenberg, Doherty, and Todd.  You can see the full roundup here.

Among the talented performers who did make it onto the In Memoriam screen were the likes of Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones, Louis Gossett Jr., Donald Sutherland, and so many more. The presentation was oddly set to the tune of Mozart’s “Requiem,” a.k.a. “Lacrimosa.”

The most notable tribute came at the top of the presentation as Morgan Freeman introduced the segment with a special remark for former costar and recently deceased Gene Hackman.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films,  Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. And like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” Freeman said.

“He received two Oscars, but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world. Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.’ So I think I speak for us all when I say Gene, you’ll be remembered for that and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend,” Freeman concluded.

What did you think of the Oscars In Memoriam segment? We’re rounding up fan reactions, below, but let us know your takes in the comments section.

