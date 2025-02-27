Netflix‘s new series Running Point has arrived, and with it, the introduction of the Gordon family, who oversees the fictional LA-based basketball team the Waves.

In the series, we’re introduced to Cam (Justin Theroux), the eldest of the Gordon siblings and acting CEO of the basketball team. When he finds himself in a legal pickle, he appoints baby sister Isla (Kate Hudson) to take the reins in his stead. This raises some eyebrows, particularly from her brothers Sandy (Drew Tarver) and Ness (Scott MacArthur), since they believed they’d be next in line for the coveted seat.

This forces Isla to work twice as hard to prove herself, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some roadblocks bound to get in the way. As viewers will see in the opening of the series, a major revelation forces the family to reckon with their late father’s past actions and move forward together in a new way entirely.

Not to mention, Isla must also maintain the Waves’ status as a top team while trying to keep the players in line. Hailing from co-creators Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point is can’t-miss fun, so when TV Insider caught up with the stars, we asked them which Gordon sibling they might call in a crisis and the answers may surprise you.

“I feel like I’d definitely call you first,” says Brenda Song, who plays Waves’ chief of staff and bestie to Isla, Ali Lee.

“Would you?” Hudson responds.

“Yeah, I feel like I would,” Song continues, but notes she probably wouldn’t ring Hudson’s onscreen brother MacArthur. “I’d call Drew. Yeah…,” Hudson says, showing preference for Isla’s other brother, Sandy.

Still, the girls are loyal to each other, as Song reveals, “That’s what they do a fun job of on the show… because it’s like when you’re with your girlfriends, there is no difference when you’re calling them for [a personal or work crisis]. That’s what’s really fun and symbiotic about this relationship.”

For Hudson, Ali and Isla’s friendship goes even deeper as they’ve known each other for years. “We grew up together. So she really is like [a sister to] me.” Sisters are important when you have such an intense group of brothers as Sandy, Ness, and Cam.

For MacArthur, he’s quick to say, “I would probably call Isla… and I can’t tell if that’s necessarily character-based or Kate-based, but Kate has a really incredible point of view on things and positive forward momentum to everything she does. And I think she brings that into the character.”

Tarver echoes MacArthur’s sentiments, saying, “If you wanted the correct decision, you would ask Isla.” But he adds, “I think if you wanted sort of the fun side quest, I would maybe go to Ness… He would have some crazy roundabout story and probably some real-life experience,” Tarver adds of his onscreen brother.

Ness is the last person costar Jay Ellis, who plays Waves coach Jay Brown, would take advice from, but he’s probably the first one he’d call as Ellis explains, “I would not call anyone in that family. I wouldn’t, I don’t think I would, but if I had to, I would actually probably call Nes because I think it would be the exact opposite of what I would think to do.”

See their full answers in the video above

