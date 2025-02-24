With Lester Holt leaving NBC Nightly News, all eyes are on who will replace him. Holt isn’t due to exit his position behind the news desk until sometime this summer, but rumors about his successor have already been reported.

Tom Llamas is the frontrunner to replace Holt, according to Page Six. “It’s basically a race between Tom and Hallie Jackson, but Tom is 99 percent,” the paper reported on Monday, February 24.

After initially working for NBC News from 2000-2014, Llamas returned in 2021 after a stint with ABC News. He is a senior national correspondent for the network and hosts the primetime newscast Top Story With Tom Llamas on NBC News Now. Meanwhile, Jackson has been with the network since 2014. She hosts Hallie Jackson NOW on NBC News Now, anchors MSNBC’s 3:00 hour, and serves as the chief White House correspondent.

Holt has been anchoring NBC Nightly News for 10 years. He announced his departure on Monday, but assured his fans that he wouldn’t be leaving the network completely. Instead, he’ll be dedicating himself to Dateline NBC full-time. He’s been anchoring the program since 2011.

“After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News,” Holt said in a statement. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.”

He continued, “Before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. I’m excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about. I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places.”

Who do you think should replace Lester Holt? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBC Nightly News, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, NBC