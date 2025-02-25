Matthew Perry’s Tragic End, Civil Rights Documentaries, ‘September 5’ Streaming Debut, Apocalypse Now on ‘Paradise’

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy

Documentary Premiere

A new documentary goes beyond a profile of Friends star Matthew Perry, his struggles with addiction and his death in October 2023 to explore the tragedy’s sordid legal fallout. Hollywood insiders including Morgan Fairchild (who played Chandler’s mother on Friends) and law enforcement experts shed light on the actor and on an entourage that enabled his darker side, with five people ultimately charged with conspiracy to provide Perry with ketamine illegally—including his personal assistant, two doctors and a drug dealer known as “the Ketamine queen.”

HBO

Eyes on the Prize: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015

Season Premiere

Over three nights and six chapters, each with a different director, the acclaimed civil-rights docuseries that began in 1987 returns with an update that follows the fight for racial justice and equality well into the 21st century. The first hour covers the years from 1977 to 1988, with activists in the South Bronx and Philadelphia demanding fair housing and healthcare, then combating President Reagan’s economic policies and suffering through the AIDS epidemic. The second hour, focusing on the years from 1989-1995, focuses on inequities in the criminal justice system, which reached a flashpoint in South Central L.A. with the riots sparked by the acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King.

PBS

American Experience

8/7c

American Experience profiles Walter White, an early but now largely forgotten figure of the civil-rights movement who led the NAACP from 1929 to 1955. A light-skinned Black man, he traveled to the South undercover as a white traveling salesman to expose the scourge of lynching. When White became the head of the NAACP, his hires included future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in a crusade against Jim Crow laws, taking the battle for freedom and equality into the courts.

September 5

Streaming Premiere

Nominated for an Oscar for original screenplay, this riveting docudrama makes its streaming debut, reliving the harrowing day during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, when Palestinian militants took Israeli Olympic team members hostage, resulting in a tragic massacre. The film unfolds largely from the control room of ABC Sports, whose cameras had a front-row seat to the unfolding crisis happening live, with producer Geoff Mason (John Magaro) and ABC Sports president Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard) making critical decisions on how and what to show to a global audience.

Paradise

Having just been renewed for a second season, the post-apocalyptic political thriller releases Season 1’s penultimate and biggest episode to date. Following last week’s big reveal to rebel hero Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) that there are still people alive on Earth’s surface, including his wife, Sinatra concedes, “Could I sound any more like a Bond villain?” We don’t have time to belabor the obvious before the episode shifts into flashback mode to relive the day when the world as everyone knew it ended. It’s a perfect disaster-movie scenario as the excavation from the White House escalates to a riot, with rumors (well-founded) of a billiona

TBS

The Joe Schmo Show

9/8c

“It’s all just jibber-jabber nonsense,” says Ben, the only contestant in the fake-reality show The GOAT USA who doesn’t know it’s all a big lie. After meeting the enigmatic (fake) founder of the game for an awkward interview, Ben’s newfound confidence begins to falter. Which is exactly how the masterminds behind the scenes of the comedic reality-TV spoof want it, because how better to convince Ben that the show’s not all about him than contriving an early exit from the game. (Don’t worry, there will be a way back in, but Ben doesn’t know it yet.)

