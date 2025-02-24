Roberta Flack, quiet storm pioneer, and Billboard chart-topper, has passed away at the age of 88.

Her rep confirmed the news on Thursday, February 24. “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” the statement said. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

In November 2022, it was announced by a spokesperson that Flack had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and had retired from performing due to the disease, making it “impossible to sing,” according to a spokesperson.

Flack, known for number 1 singles such as “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” was originally born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, before moving to Arlington, Virginia. Her large family was all musically inclined and frequently took part in church performances with spirituals and piano recitals. During her early teens, Flack excelled at classical piano, and Howard University awarded her a full music scholarship at the age of 15, making her one of the youngest to ever enroll.

After graduating college and moving to Farmville, North Carolina, she began giving private piano classes, working as a music teacher during the day, and performing evenings and weekends in night spots around the D.C. area. That’s where fellow vocalist Les McCann discovered Flack and quickly got her an audition for Atlantic Records. She recorded 39 song demos in less than 10 hours, and three months later, the record company allegedly recorded Flack’s debut album, First Take, in 10 hours.

First Take didn’t sell very well until Clint Eastwood chose “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” from the album for the soundtrack of his directorial debut Play Misty for Me. It subsequently became the biggest hit of 1972 and spent six weeks straight at No. 1 alongside her debut album, which went on to own 1.0 million copies in the U.S. It eventually was awarded Record of the Year at the 1973 Grammys. She later went on to win a Grammy with frequent collaborator Donny Hathaway for “Where Is the Love” in 1972 and 1978 with “The Closer I Get to You.” Flack got her second No. 1 hit in 1973, “Killing Me Softly with His Song.” It was awarded both Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female at the 1974 Grammy Awards. The titular album Killing Me Softly was Flack’s biggest-selling record, eventually reaching double platinum status. In 1974, Flack released “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” produced under the pseudonym Rubina Flake, which was her third and final No. 1 hit on the Hot 100.

In the ‘80s, Flack his single “Making Love” reached No. 13 and No. 5 on the R&B chart with “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” Oasis was released in 1988, and the title track reached No. 1 on the R&B chart, and a remix of “Uh-Uh Ooh-Ooh Look Out (Here It Comes)” topped the dance chart in 1989. She lent her voice to the theme song of NBC’s The Hogan Familly, the voice of Katherine Jackson for Michael Jackson’s Bad short film.

Flack also reached No. 6 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and AC, respectively, in 1991, for “Set the Night to Music” alongside vocalist Maxi Priest. In 1999, she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was the same year she toured South Africa, where President Nelson Mandela attended the final performance. In 2010, she sang a duet of “Where Is The Love” with Maxwell for the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

In 2023, Roberta stepped into the literary world with her debut children’s book, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music.” The autobiographical picture book unveils her musical upbringing, starting with her dad’s discovery of a discarded piano in a junkyard. The book also provides a glimpse into her distinctive childhood, showcasing the roots of her love for music.

Flack is survived by her godson, Steve Novosel.