Go ‘Beyond the Gates’ in TV’s New Daytime Soap, ‘Bachelor’ Goes to Scotland, Charo Visits ‘Poppa’s House,’ Kyle MacLachlan’s ‘Celebrity IOU’

Quantrell Colbert / CBS

Beyond The Gates

Series Premiere 2/1c

Turns out reports of the death of the daytime drama were premature. While most networks are reduced to one or none (with NBC having moved Days of Our Lives to its streaming platform), CBS adds a third, with the glossy Gates joining the long-running The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on the daily schedule. Set in the affluent Black gated community of Fairmont Crest in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington, D.C., the series is the first new daytime network soap to launch since 1999’s Passions (1999-2007) and the first to feature a predominantly Black cast since NBC‘s Generations (1989-91). Tamara Tunie stars as Anita, the glamorous matriarch of the powerful Dupree family. She knows how to throw shade when daughter Dani (Karla Mosley) has a public throwdown with Hayley (Marquita Goings), the vixen and former bestie who stole her ex-husband Bill (Timon Kyle Durett) and plans to marry him in Fairmont’s posh country club, where the Duprees rule. The nerve!

Disney / Anne Marie Fox

The Bachelor

8/7c

Grant Ellis and his seven remaining bachelorettes chalk up more frequent-flier miles as they head to their next romantic destination: Edinburgh, Scotland, where a helicopter tour awaits one of the lucky lassies. Conflict among the ladies threatens to disrupt a visit to a traditional Scottish fair, and we can only imagine Outlander‘s Jamie Fraser observing this contrived sassenach gathering with dismay.

Robert Voets / CBS

Poppa’s House

8:30/7:30c

Did Junior (Damon Wayans Jr.) really think his curmudgeonly Poppa (Damon Wayans) would accept an invitation to a family slumber party? When the old crank declines, Junior tries to make him jealous of those who said yes, including his ex-wife Catherine (Wendy Raquel Robinson). In a surprise casting, entertainment icon Charo appears as herself — as a party guest, or is it a dream? Whatever the case, it’s a good excuse to get your “cuchi cuchi” on.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

9/8c

David Lynch‘s recent passing put Kyle MacLachlan’s signature Twin Peaks role as Agent Dale Cooper back in the pop-culture spotlight. In an episode titled “Kyle MacLachlan’s Damn Fine Surprise,” the actor puts the coffee and cherry pie down to work with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise a woman he says has been an integral part of his family’s life with a major home improvement. The goal: turn an attached garage into an extension of the house as a multi-purpose flex space.

David Astorga / NBC

The Hunting Party

10/9c

The escapees just get sicker and sicker in the head in this manhunt thriller, which sends Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and her team to Chicago to track down a hospital psychiatrist turned serial killer who Bex describes as a “highly intelligent malignant narcissist with a complicated God complex.” Not the happiest way for Bex to spend her birthday, and it gets worse when she becomes the ghoul’s next target.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: