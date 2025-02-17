‘Beyond the Gates’ Preview and Black TV History, an Underdog Sports Story, New Zealand Mystery, Hunting a Killer of Hunters

CBS previews its upcoming daytime soap Beyond the Gates with specials all week, including during the primetime On TV: A Black History Month Special. A sports documentary unearths the story of college basketball players who beat the legendary 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” in a secret practice scrimmage. Acorn TV launches A Remarkable Place to Die, a mystery series set in scenic New Zealand. NBC‘s The Hunting Party gives chase to a killer hunting hunters in the wild.

Quantrell Colbert / CBS

Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood

Special 2/1c

The daytime drama may be an endangered network species, but CBS is bucking the trend by launching the first major-network daytime soap since Passions in 1999 with next week’s premiere of Beyond the Gates, also the first with a predominantly Black cast since 1989-91’s Generations. To whet viewers’ appetite, a weeklong series of daytime specials go behind the scenes, with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and The Talk alum Sheryl Underwood hosting. The first episode peeks behind the gates of Fairmont Crest, introducing the cast and creators.

On TV: A Black History Month Special (8/7c, CBS): An Entertainment Tonight-produced special features hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner in a survey of past and present Black representation on TV, including interviews with Beyond the Gates stars and Black performers on current CBS shows including The Neighborhood, NCIS, S.W.A.T., Poppa’s House, Watson, Elsbeth and Let’s Make a Deal. The special also celebrates milestones including Isabel Sanford‘s groundbreaking Emmy win for The Jeffersons, Sidney Poitier‘s history-making Oscar win, the first interracial kiss on Star Trek and All in the Family introducing TV’s first interracial couple.

HBO

We Beat the Dream Team

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

An offbeat documentary reveals an obscure footnote in sports history, harking back to 1992’s legendary Olympic “Dream Team” of pro superstars including Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. What few knew at the time was that a “USA Select Team” of college players, recruited to help the Dream Team prepare for the Olympics, actually beat the pros (their only loss) in a secret scrimmage. To be fair, the “Select Team” had its fair share of future stars, including Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Penny Hardaway and Bobby Hurley, who recall the exciting game with the help of the sole surviving VHS copy of the match.

Acorn TV

A Remarkable Place to Die

Series Premiere

The scenery is gorgeous, even when littered with the victims of crime, in a New Zealand crime drama airing over four weeks. Chelsie Preston Crayford stars as Anaís Mallory, a homicide detective who uproots from Sydney to return to her Queenstown, N.Z. hometown to solve cases while looking into the deaths of her sister and father. Personal baggage includes an ex-fiancé who married her ex-best friend and a mother (Under the Vines’ Rebecca Gibney) who’s keeping secrets. Mallory’s first assignment: a car that went over a cliff carrying a driver who’s been dead for three days.

David Astorga / NBC

The Hunting Party

10/9c

FBI profiler Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and her entourage head to Montana to track Lowe, an escaped serial killer who prefers wolves to people, hunting down and murdering hunters on land that the fugitive holds dear. Back at HQ, questions continue to swirl about whether warden Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler), Bex’s ex, had prior knowledge of the Pit prison explosion that freed baddies like Lowe.

