‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Wild Guess for Bonus Round Puzzle

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

On Thursday, February 13, Tee Wallace, from Poway, California, played Wheel of Fortune against Jenna Henry from Wisconsin, and Nelson Lopez from New Jersey.

Wallace had an early lead with $4,300 in the first round after she correctly guessed Katy Perry lyrics. Henry trailed with $2,000 and Lopez was in third with $0.

However, Wallace quickly moved down to last place in the Mystery Round when she landed on a “Bankrupt” square. Her luck quickly turned around as she solved a “Before and After” puzzle. She wound up with $1,000 after correctly guessing “Tax Return of the Jedi.” During the next puzzle, Wallace almost had it figured out when she landed on “Bankrupt,” having to give up $1,000.

Henry quickly jumped in and guessed “Blue Ridge Mountains.” It was correct and she won a trip to Virginia, bringing her total up to $10,500. Lopez still remained at $0.

However, in the Triple Toss-Up, Lopez got on the board as he guessed “Falling To Pieces” in the category “What are you doing?” Wallace gained $2,000 when she guessed the second one, which was “Falling Asleep.” Henry won $2,000 when she guessed “Falling in Love” for the final puzzle in that round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

For the phrase puzzle, both Lopez and Henry guessed a letter or two and then were wrong, so it moved to Wallace. She luckily landed on $5,000 and guessed “S,” of which there was one up there. She quickly gained the lead again. She wound up guessing the puzzle and ended with a total of $13,700. Henry ended with $12,500 and Lopez had $2,000.

Lopez wound up solving the final puzzle, which brought his grand total to $10,500. However, that was not enough for him to make it to the Bonus Round, as Wallace had $3,000 more than him.

Wallace made it to the Bonus Round after winning $13,700. She was smiling and giggling while spinning the wheel, which host Ryan Seacrest pointed out. Her smile would soon fade away though after the results of her puzzle. After choosing the envelope under the stars, she walked over to the board where she had to guess a “Phrase.”

As usual, Wheel gave Wallace the letters “R, S, T, L N, E.” This made her board look like “_R_ _ _N_ _R_ _ER.” The game show contestant guessed the letters “D, M, G, A.” This changed the puzzle to look like “_R_ M AND _R_ _ER.”

She couldn’t help but giggle, when she guessed, “Crim and Cremer,” which was incorrect. Seacrest revealed that she was “close” because the puzzle was “Prim and Proper.”

“I thought you were on to something. You were laughing over there,” Seacrest said. He then revealed the envelope, which contained $40,000. But Wallace went home with her nearly $14,000 and a lot of laughs.