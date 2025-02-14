Hunter King is making big moves! The Young and the Restless star was announced as one of the cast members for The Neighborhood spinoff, and she couldn’t be more excited about the news.

“Crying, screaming, throwing up,” King wrote on Instagram after the announcement was made. “thank you to @kaplanaaron and @cbstv for this amazing opportunity! This cast is unbelievable and I feel so lucky to get to act along side of them. AHHH someone pinch me!”

CBS announced on Tuesday, February 12, that King, Justin Long, Kara Royster, and Angelique Cabral would be guest-starring in the Season 7 finale of The Neighborhood, which will serve as a backdoor pilot to the potential spinoff. Should the network decide to move forward with the spinoff show, all four actors will have the option to become series regulars.

While The Neighborhood is about a white Midwestern family moving to a predominantly black neighborhood, the untitled spinoff will feature Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) as newcomers to Venice Beach.

King’s character in the spinoff is Bellamy, who’s described as “dark, sardonic, and often under the influence of edibles.” She “works generating content for the coolest cannabis boutique in SoCal,” but “does have secret dreams of doing something bigger.” Her character is “hilarious, fun, and a fiercely loyal friend,” despite a “jaded outlook.”

In the comments section of King’s Instagram post about the casting, Cabral wrote, “Wheeeeee love u sooooo,” and Royster added, “Soooo excited.”

The casting news follows King’s success as the star of Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Perhaps she is best known, though, for her role as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. King starred on the show from 2012 to 2016, then again from 2018 to 2021. She made guest appearances on the show in 2022, as well, before exiting.

Are you excited to see King in this new role? Let us know in the comments below.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7, CBS