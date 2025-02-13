Valentine’s Day is always a must-see on soaps and this year is no exception. Romance, intrigue, and big drama are in the air on every show, and here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect from your favorite daytime duos as they celebrate February 14th.

Valentine’s Day weighs heavily on Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) heart, but Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) is there to love and support him.

As the new Forrester jewelry line is set to drop on Valentine’s Day, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) face off.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to get through to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

A devastated Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wrestles with how to tell Steffy the truth about Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) being his daughter.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge check in on the jewelry launch.

Tate Black (Leo Howard) gives Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) a nice gift for their first Valentine’s Day and they make love for the first time.

Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) comforts Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) on her first Valentine’s Day alone.

Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) discuss the idea of trying to start a family again.

Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) arrives at Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) door bearing a Valentine’s Day present, and Leo has one for him as well.

Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) and Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) Valentine’s dinner is interrupted by EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), who makes a pitch to Paulina.

Sarah Horton Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), and Belle Black (Martha Madison) and EJ celebrate as couples.

Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) surprises Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) for Valentine’s Day.

Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) kiss!

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) celebrates with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) has a musical gift for Brook Lynn Quartermaine Chase (Amanda Setton).

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) enjoy a night out at the Savoy, where Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) are also celebrating.

Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) asks Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) an important question.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) goes to great lengths to get Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) attention … and distract him from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) lets her guard down and makes a confession to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) evaluate their past together and make plans for the future.