Fans of author John D. MacDonald should get excited because a new TV series called Cape Fear, based on his 1957 novel The Executioners, is coming soon! The novel inspired Gregory Peck’s 1962 Universal Pictures film Cape Fear, as well as the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the upcoming series Cape Fear, from the cast to premiere date and more.

When will Cape Fear premiere?

Cape Fear is currently in the works and is set to come out some time in 2026. Ten episodes have been ordered.

Where will Cape Fear be streaming?

Fans will be able to watch the new series on Apple TV+.

Who is in the Cape Fear cast?

Academy Award nominee Amy Adams (Enchanted, American Hustle) will star in and executive produce the series. She will play an attorney named Amanda. Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Pirates of the Caribbean) will join Adams as a serial killer named Max Cady (and also executive produce). A yet to be announced actor will play Amanda’s attorney husband, Steve Bowden. (That is different from MacDonald’s novel, where only the husband was a lawyer.)

Gregory Peck and Polly Bergen, and Nolte and Jessica Lange, played the married couple in the 1962 and 1991 Cape Fear films, respectively.

What is Cape Fear about?

The series is a Hitchcockian thriller and will examine America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century. The logline reads: “A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden when Max Cady, a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.”

Is there a Cape Fear trailer?

Not yet.

Who will helm Cape Fear?

Adams and Bardem are executive producing alongside Steven Spielberg (ET, Jaws, Schindler’s List). Nick Antosca (Channel Zero, A Friend of the Family) will serve as writer and showrunner and also executive produce alongside Alex Hedlund (The Great Wall, Chucky (2021) under their Eat the Cat banner. Scorsese, Daryl Frank, and Justin Falvey are also executive producing.