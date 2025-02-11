‘The View’ Sunny Hostin Predicts ‘Diabolical’ Trump Move After That JD Vance Snub

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Donald Trump‘s latest interview has everyone talking — albeit for different reasons. Trump spoke with Fox News’ Bret Baier for the Super Bowl interview, and there were, as usual, a ton of headlines that came out of the exchange.

One segment in particular caught the attention of The View hosts on Tuesday’s (February 11) episode: when Donald Trump said he does not view his vice president as his “successor” and the eventual nominee for the 2028 presidential race.

They started by reviewing footage of that much-fussed question and answer, and Sara Haines offered her theory about Trump’s response first.

“I think he’s got that free market idea of ‘Competition works,'” she explained. “It’s just like when he was announcing JD Vance. He wanted everyone working for him. He wanted all the Republicans that were willing to bend the knee, to go out and speak and to stump for him. And so I think what he’s doing is, ‘We’ll see who comes out first. It might be my vice president, might not be.'”

Sunny Hostin spoke next and had a lot less, shall we say, sunny view of the situation.

“I think he’s doing something a little bit more diabolical, if I’m being honest,” Hostin said. “Representative Andy Ogles, a Republican of Tennessee, on January 23 — just three days after Trump was inaugurated — already proposed amending the 22nd Amendment to allow Trump to serve a third term. I think he doesn’t want to succeed. He’s not going to say that JD Vance is a successor because he thinks he’s his own successor.”

While Hostin agreed that it would be “hard” to amend the Constitution (it requires approval by two-thirds of both legislative branches and three-fourths of the states’ legislatures), she offered, “There are a couple of ways that he could try to get there. He could just try to stay in office.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then offered her take, which was a slight alteration to what Haines said. “This answer wasn’t surprising to me for two reasons. Trump needs unfailing loyalty. He knows that if JD Vance comes up with like a Mike Pence moment where he’s weighing, ‘Is the Constitution more important to uphold, or is being loyal to Donald Trump?’ he wants him to need that endorsement so that he chooses loyalty to Donald Trump. But also, the second he says anyone is the heir apparent, he’s basically admitting he’s a lame duck,” she explained.

However, Griffin also had her own dark read on the situation, saying, “I also think he’s leaving a lane open in case any of those kids have future ambitions.”

“Oh God!” Joy Behar exclaimed in response to the suggestion.

Griffin then continued, “The good news for people who don’t like Donald Trump is this: He is a singular force in Republican politics. No one will ever have as much power over the Republican party, the country, the media the way that Donald Trump does. JD Vance will never be as large of a figure, even if he is a future president.”

