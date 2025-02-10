Survival Test in ‘Extracted,’ ‘Black Hawk Down’ Documentary, More ‘Origin’ Stories, Roku Romcom ‘This Time Next Year’

The survivalist reality show Extracted sends people into the Canadian wilderness as family members watch with the option to pull them out — at a cost. A Netflix docuseries revisits the harrowing events depicted in the film Black Hawk Down. A murdered Vietnam vet triggers post-war memories for Gibbs’ boss in NCIS: Origins. Warm up for Valentine’s Day with the Roku Channel premiere of the British romcom This Time Next Year.

FOX

Extracted

Series Premiere 8/7c

When 12 amateur survivalists are dropped into the Canadian wilderness with nothing but camera equipment (enhanced by 80 surveillance cameras in the woods) and a canteen of water, they still have one lifeline: loved ones sitting nearby in a high-tech HQ watching and listening to their every move and gripe, with the option to extract them if they deem it necessary. The hitch: They lose out on a $250,000 prize if they leave. The game inside the HQ is often more compelling than the players experiencing hardships outdoors, as observers vie for supplies to be sent to the contestants. When things look bleak for the players, some begging to be taken out early, the watchers have a tough call: Respond to their pleas or make them suffer another night in the scary woods.

Netflix

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Documentary Premiere

In a gripping three-part docuseries, the harrowing events that inspired Ridley Scott‘s 2001 film Black Hawk Down are recalled by the surviving U.S. soldiers and Somali fighters who engaged in bloody conflict during 2003’s Battle of Mogadishu. “It was the most violent thing I ever witnessed,” says one of those who escaped the standoff after three Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by Somali forces with RPG rocket launchers.

Robert Voets / CBS

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

The emotionally charged NCIS prequel, set in 1991, confronts the plight of Vietnam War veterans who’ve fallen off the grid when a homeless vet is killed by a brick to the head. This triggers team leader Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) to revisit his own war experience, in this case the dark years after returning home, when an ill-fated motorcycle trip led to his life-saving meeting with his soulmate, Tish (Tonantzin Carmelo). In the present, Franks’ secret crusade to find Tish’s attacker causes turbulence on the home front, while rookie Gibbs (Austin Stowell) considers his own uneasy adjustment to post-war life.

The Roku Channel

This Time Next Year

Movie Premiere

Call it fate. They were born just a minute apart in the same hospital, and while Minnie (Sophie Cookson) and Quinn (Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount) went on to lead entirely separate lives, romcom kismet finds a way to keep putting them together. Those needing an early Valentine’s Day fix will find one in this British film, costarring Bridgerton‘s Golda Rosheuvel and John Hannah.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

All American (8/7c, The CW): It’s all about new beginnings, as Cassius (Osy Ikhile) and KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) adjust to life at Beverly and South Crenshaw High, while Coop (Bre-Z) starts her first day at law school.

(8/7c, The CW): It’s all about new beginnings, as Cassius (Osy Ikhile) and KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) adjust to life at Beverly and South Crenshaw High, while Coop (Bre-Z) starts her first day at law school. The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): The block may never recover from a new community social app. And things get awkward when Marty (Marcel Spears) and Courtney (Skye Townsend) attend a family class with baby Daphne and run into Marty’s ex-girlfriend. Followed by Poppa’s House (8:30/7:30c), where Junior (Damon Wayans Jr.) is not amused when Poppa (Damon Wayans) publicly disses his commercial for his father-in-law’s business.

(8/7c, CBS): The block may never recover from a new community social app. And things get awkward when Marty (Marcel Spears) and Courtney (Skye Townsend) attend a family class with baby Daphne and run into Marty’s ex-girlfriend. Followed by (8:30/7:30c), where Junior (Damon Wayans Jr.) is not amused when Poppa (Damon Wayans) publicly disses his commercial for his father-in-law’s business. The Bachelor (8/7c, ABC): Grant takes one of his prospects to Las Vegas for a SkyJump off the Strat Hotel, then stays grounded during a group date with guest reality star Lisa Vanderpump and her furry pals.

(8/7c, ABC): Grant takes one of his prospects to Las Vegas for a SkyJump off the Strat Hotel, then stays grounded during a group date with guest reality star Lisa Vanderpump and her furry pals. NCIS (9/8c, CBS): When one of Kasie’s (Diana Reasonover) forensic scientists is poisoned, the team goes to work, while McGee (Sean Murray) is grilled at the Pentagon about his book.

(9/8c, CBS): When one of Kasie’s (Diana Reasonover) forensic scientists is poisoned, the team goes to work, while McGee (Sean Murray) is grilled at the Pentagon about his book. Rescue: Hi-Surf (9/8c, Fox): It’s one thing to step on a jellyfish, but the Ocean Safety team may be out of its depth when it comes to defusing an actual minefield discovered on the ocean floor.

(9/8c, Fox): It’s one thing to step on a jellyfish, but the Ocean Safety team may be out of its depth when it comes to defusing an actual minefield discovered on the ocean floor. Calipari: Razor’s Edge (10/9c, Vice TV): A six-part sports docuseries goes behind the scenes with celebrated coach John Calipari’s first season as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team.

(10/9c, Vice TV): A six-part sports docuseries goes behind the scenes with celebrated coach John Calipari’s first season as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team. The Curious Case of … (10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Disgraced therapist Jodi Hildebrandt is this week’s subject, exploring her alliance with YouTube mommy vlogger Ruby Franke that led to charges of aggravated child abuse.

(10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Disgraced therapist Jodi Hildebrandt is this week’s subject, exploring her alliance with YouTube mommy vlogger Ruby Franke that led to charges of aggravated child abuse. The Hunting Party (10/9c, NBC): Next on the inmate recovery task force’s list: Clayton Jessup, a psycho who targets seemingly perfect families. “Do you ever get used to this kind of stuff?” CIA spook Jacob (Patrick Sabongui) asks FBI snoop Bex (Melissa Roxburgh). Let’s hope not.

(10/9c, NBC): Next on the inmate recovery task force’s list: Clayton Jessup, a psycho who targets seemingly perfect families. “Do you ever get used to this kind of stuff?” CIA spook Jacob (Patrick Sabongui) asks FBI snoop Bex (Melissa Roxburgh). Let’s hope not. Murdoch Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): The long-running period mystery begins streaming its 18th season, with Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Crabtree (Jonny Harris) participating in a Revolutionary War reenactment that turns deadly when a costumed soldier is found impaled with a bayonet.