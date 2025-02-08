Super Bowl LIX, Puppy and Rescue Bowls, ‘Creatures’ Comfort, Gloria Gaynor’s Survival Story

Super Bowl

Special

SUNDAY: Whether it’s the game, or the music (Kendrick Lamar at halftime, Jon Batiste with the National Anthem), or the avalanche of high-priced ads that draws you in, pro football’s main event is a ratings blockbuster. A rematch between 2023’s finalists, the Philadelphia Eagles and the looking-for-a-historic-threepeat Kansas City Chiefs, this year’s game in New Orleans features Tom Brady, the record-setting seven-time Super Bowl champ, in the broadcast booth as lead analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, with Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews on the sidelines.

Discovery

Puppy Bowl

Special 2/1c

SUNDAY: The tussling may be less dramatic, but they’re a heck of a lot cuter, on the annual competition that serves as a platform to advocate for pet adoption. Among the celebrity participants: Dan Smyers from country duo Dan + Shay, bringing a rescue puppy from Wags & Walks Nashville to one of his concerts; and Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and girlfriend Nani, who visit the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City to visit pit bull mix Parsnip, who’s competing in the good-natured Bowl.

North American Shore League

Great American Rescue Bowl

Special 12/11c

SUNDAY: What once was the Kitten Bowl has evolved into a romper room for kittens, dogs, and puppies, spotlighting the importance of shelter pet adoption. GAF teams with North Shore Animal League, the nation’s largest no-kill shelter, for a two-hour special hosted by animal activist Beth Stern​ with stories of animals rescued from natural disasters including the California wildfires, and the successful adoption of three of Animal League America’s most elderly felines, a reminder that you’re never too old—and neither are the pets—to make a home with each other.

Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: One of Sunday’s very few non-sports options is a new episode of a show any Puppy/Rescue Bowl enthusiast would love. It’s a pivotal hour for the occupants of the veterinary Skeldale House, when young vet trainee Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) gets his final exam results, and with them, an exciting opportunity—but one that would take him away from the warmth and comfort of his newly found family. The awkward Carmody is also distracted by his crush on farm worker Doris (Caroline Menton), while his boss Siegfried (Samuel West) is intrigued by the worldly Miss Grantley (Juliet Aubrey), whose goats have a mysterious malady.

I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story

Movie Premiere

SATURDAY:Her survival song was an iconic disco anthem in the 1970s, but surviving a turbulent marriage to her manager Linwood Simon (Lance Gross) may have been Gloria Gaynor’s greatest triumph. Bravura belter and Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango stars as Gaynor in the biopic executive-produced by Robin Roberts, with rousing renditions of hits including the title song, “Never Can Say Goodbye” and “I Am What I Am.”

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: