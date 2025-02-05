It’s one thing for a contestant to forget the name of someone famous but not personally familiar to them under the pressure of the dwindling timer on the Jeopardy! stage. But it’s something else entirely when one forgets an actual friend’s name. The latter is exactly what happens to Natalie Morales during her stint on Celebrity Jeopardy! in the new episode airing Wednesday (February 4) night.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the segment, host Ken Jennings reveals the $300 clue in the category “Podcasts About TV Shows,” and all three contestants — that is, Morales, Corbin Bleu, and Chris Distefano — are stumped: “‘That Was Us,’ a podcast about This Is Us is cohosted by this actor, who played Randall Pearson.” The clue was accompanied by a picture of Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown.

“Oh my God, I know him. I know him,” the Grey’s Anatomy star says under her breath with a giggle as the time runs out to answer.

When Jennings then presses her for more details, she admits, “I’m friends with him, and my mind just went totally blank…. I’m sorry, Sterling. I’m so sorry!”

Although Jennings does admit it might be “awkward” for her, he does rush to her defense by saying, “It’s very tense up here.”

Wednesday’s episode is the fifth quarterfinals episode of the season on Celebrity Jeopardy!. In it, Morales is playing in hopes of winning the $1 million for her charity of choice, Happy Trails for Kids, while Bleu plays for Entertainment Community Fund – Looking Ahead Program, and Distefano supports the 34.3 Foundation.

