‘Lone Star’s Last Hurrah, Adam Levine Returns to ‘The Voice,’ Rob Lowe Pays a ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Reunions on ‘Poppa’s House’

Matt Roush
Comments

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star finishes its run on a cataclysmic note, with an asteroid crash and a nuclear meltdown. Original coach Adam Levine returns to The Voice, with Kelsea Ballerini joining the red chair crew. Lone Star’s Rob Lowe helps launch a new season of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. It feels like old times on Poppa’s House when In Living Color alum Tommy Davidson joins Damon Wayans and New Girl’s Lamorne Morris reconnects with Damon Wayans Jr.

Rob Lowe (L) and Natacha Karam (R) in the series finale of '9-1-1: Lone Star' - 'Homecoming'
Kevin Estrada / FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star

Series Finale

The Austin-set 9-1-1 spinoff is going out with a bang — several, it would seem — in the series finale. Last time we saw the crew of the 126, they were hunkered down waiting for an asteroid to hit the state capitol. If that weren’t enough, last week’s prologue suggested a nuclear meltdown also was imminent. There’s a lot to process as the show takes its final bow and plenty of soap operatic business to resolve, including Mateo’s (Julian Works) immigration status, the thwarted adoption hopes of T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), and the precarious state of cancer patient Tommy (Gina Torres), who appeared to have crossed over to the great beyond.

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend on 'The Voice' - Season 27
Trae Patton / NBC

The Voice

Season Premiere

It’s been a minute, but original coach Adam Levine is back on the revolving red chair he left after Season 16 in 2019. He’ll be joined by new coach Kelsea Ballerini and returning coaches John Legend (his 10th) and Michael Bublé (his second). In the opening “Blind Auditions” round, they’ll respond sight unseen to singers who hope one or more chairs will turn around in their favor. When multiple coaches show an interest, the contestant gets to choose which coach’s team they’ll be a part of. This is the most fun part of any season.

Rob Lowe in 'Celebrity IOU'
HGTV

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere

Rob Lowe is having a busy night. As Capt. Owen Strand, he says goodbye — or does he? — to his fellow firefighters on 9-1-1: Lone Star, then as himself, Lowe enlists Drew and Jonathan Scott to pay it forward to Carol, his friend and assistant of 27 years. They’ll give her the upgraded kitchen and living spaces she’s longed for, and when Jonathan gets sick, Lowe steps up to work alongside Drew to lay new floors, install cabinets and countertops before the emotional big reveal.

Damon Wayans, Tommy Davidson, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr. in 'Poppa's House' Season 1 Episode 10 - 'Elevator Friend'
Robert Voets / CBS

Poppa’s House

The set must have been buzzing during this week’s episode, with guest stars bringing echoes of past glories. In Living Color alum Tommy Davidson reunites with Damon Wayans as Poppa’s old radio acquaintance Jarnold, a last option when Poppa needs to find someone to share an extra baseball ticket. The reunion of Junior (Damon Wayans Jr.) with his old friend (New Girl costar Lamorne Morris) is presumably less fraught with baggage.

Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll, and Katrina Law in 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 11 - 'For Better or Worse'
Robert Voets / CBS

NCIS

Don’t get too excited when wedding bells ring for two members of the NCIS family. It’s a ruse, part of an operation to take down the mob. Followed by NCIS: Origins (9/8c), where the unit looks for the motive behind a break-in of the evidence room.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

