The boys are back together again! Longtime friends and professional partners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up to work on a new Netflix film called RIP.

The film is being produced by Affleck and Damon’s company Artists Equity, which they launched in 2022. Damon was first to read the script, which he then passed onto Affleck before they officially signed on, according to Deadline.

Scroll down for everything we know about the guys’ latest endeavor.

When does RIP premiere?

While an exact premiere date for RIP has not been confirmed, Netflix revealed that it is coming to the streaming service in the fall of 2025.

RIP cast

Damon and Affleck are the stars of the film. Their casting and involvement in the movie was confirmed in July 2024. In a first-look photo, the men are seated next to each other in chairs as they seemingly talk to someone(s) on the other side of the room. Damon is in a police uniform, while Affleck is dressed more casually in jeans and a sweatshirt.

The movie is being directed by Joe Carnahan. Other confirmed cast members are Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Néstor Carbonell. However, specific details about the characters have not been revealed.

What is RIP about?

Netflix revealed the movie’s synopsis as, “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” The film was inspired by true events.

Information about the crime thriller’s plot was kept under wraps for months before Netflix shared more information in early 2025. “This movie takes a look at the things people will do for money,” Affleck said at a Netflix Special Presentation event. He also said that it’s a “really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever.”

RIP, Fall 2025, Netflix