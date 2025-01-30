Is Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Coming to Theaters? Everything We Know About Netflix Movie

It’s alive! Netflix has shared the first look at Oscar Isaac in Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein. The photo (shown in full below) is one of the many teasers included in the streamer’s “Next on Netflix” campaign launched on Thursday, January 30.

Frankenstein, written and directed by del Toro, will premiere on Netflix later this year. But is this Netflix original movie coming out in theaters? Here’s everything we know about this new film adaptation of the iconic Mary Shelley novel.

When does Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein come out?

Frankenstein will premiere in November 2025 on Netflix. An exact release date will be announced at a later time.

Is Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein coming out in theaters?

Yes, del Toro confirmed on BlueSky in November 2024 that Frankenstein is getting a theatrical release. He simply said “Frankenstein will have a theatrical run” in a response to a post from Vanity Fair. The Oscar-winning director didn’t note the length of the theatrical run.

Who is in the Frankenstein 2025 cast?

Del Toro’s Frankenstein stars Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster, Mia Goth as Elizabeth, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorius, Felix Kammerer as William, Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson, Charles Dance, Ralph Ineson, Burn Gorman, and David Bradley.

What is Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein about?

Here’s the official logline from Netflix: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

Frankenstein marks a return to the gothic romance genre for the Crimson Peak director. His 2017 film, The Shape of Water, won Best Picture and Best Director and more, but was a romance within horror instead of gothic romance. Del Toro’s animated Pinocchio film (2022) also won Best Animated Feature at the 2023 Oscars. Pinocchio, his Cabinet of Curiosities series, and the Oscar-nominated film Nightmare Alley were all Netflix releases. Frankenstein is the director’s latest collaboration with the streamer.

Del Toro’s films are often lauded for their production design (The Shape of Water won an Oscar for this as well). He said that architectural ruins are a major piece of the storytelling for Frankenstein.

“Gothic romance was born partially out of the fascination with ruins,” he told Vanity Fair for the film’s first preview in November. “Sometimes they’re more beautiful than the building complete because it’s the clash of creation and destruction.”

Is there a Frankenstein trailer?

Not yet, but it was briefly featured through a shot of a Frankenstein book in Netflix’s “Next on Netflix” promo video shared on January 30 (see above). Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

Frankenstein, Original Movie Premiere, November 2025, Netflix, Theatrical Release TBA