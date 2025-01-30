Nearly 10 years after Ruth Ware published The Woman in Cabin 10, the beloved psychological thriller is getting a film adaptation. Netflix obtained the rights to the film from CBS and confirmed in May 2024 that the movie was being made.

After casting updates were given over the next several months, the streaming service provided more information about the movie, as well as a first-look photo, in January 2025. Scroll down for everything we know about The Woman in Cabin 10 so far.

When does The Woman in Cabin 10 premiere?

While an exact date for the film’s premiere has not been confirmed, Netflix announced that it’s coming in fall 2025.

On November 29, 2024, a cast member confirmed that filming had wrapped. “That’s a wrap,” David Ajala wrote on Instagram. “What a ride…What a cast. Good times…good peoples.”

Who is in the Woman in Cabin 10 cast?

Keira Knightly leads the charge. Her casting was announced in May 2024 when it was confirmed that she will play a journalist who’s covering the maiden voyage of a luxury cruise ship and is convinced she saw a passenger go overboard. Simon Stone was also announced as the movie’s director at this time.

In September 2024, the rest of the cast was announced. Joining Knightley are: Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The specific roles of the other stars have not been announced. In a first-look photo, which Netflix released on January 30, Knightley is front and center, with Pearce standing behind her, a look of concern on his face. In the background, a mysterious figure dressed in black is looming atop the yacht.

The Woman in Cabin 10 plot

Based on the book of the same name, The Woman in Cabin 10 is the story of a journalist who sees a passenger go overboard on a cruise ship. None of the other passengers or crew members believe her, though, since everybody on the ship is accounted for. The woman puts her own life in danger to continue investigating what happened.

Will The Woman in Cabin 10 have a sequel?

No plans have been announced for a movie sequel yet, but Ware has written a follow-up to the book! The Woman in Suite 11 is coming to shelves in July 2025, with the same female journalist, Lo, returning as the protagonist.

Ware’s sequel takes place 10 years later. Lo is now living a quiet life, but that all changes when she gets an invitation to the opening of a luxury hotel. Hoping to kickstart her journalism career again and score an interview with the billionaire owner, Marcus, Lo accepts the invitation but has a hard time nailing down the interview. After getting a late-night call to Marcus’ room, she’s met by a woman who claims to be his mistress. The woman tells Lo that her life is in danger, leaving the journalist on a mission to discover the truth.

The Woman in Cabin 10, Premiering 2025, Netflix