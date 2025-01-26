Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

If it’s been months and Scola (John Boyd) has yet to open a letter that’s been sitting on his desk, will anything change his mind? Yes, something in the January 28 midseason premiere of FBI will, but for now, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at everyone getting on his case about that envelope.

Scola’s girlfriend Nina (Shantel VanSanten, now on FBI: Most Wanted) is visiting when Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) walk in, but she’s just there for a visit, not to join them on a case. Maggie stops her before she leaves, however, to try and “solve this mystery for us … See that letter on your man’s desk there? … It’s been sitting there, unopened for months.” Nina tries to get Scola to explain.

“Nothing good ever comes in mail. It’s either a bill or some Christmas card from an old friend with pictures of their kids that you don’t even know,” Scola complains. Watch the full sneak peek above to see where this one is from.

In “Descent,” the investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal—and the chilling discovery that the clock is ticking to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes. This brings up memories for Scola, whose brother was a 9/11 victim, and the case pushes him hard to prevent another catastrophe.

“I think going through the case, Sola finds himself, by the end, ready to see what’s in that letter, and what is in that letter is a huge cathartic answer and piece of his story that everyone’s always wondered that we’ve never gotten to know,” Boyd told us.

And the bullpen won’t be the only time we see Nina in this episode, he shared. “We get to see Nina back at the house after the case. And I think there’s a beautiful moment in their relationship, a maturity level that Scola has reached in his relationship, that he knows that he can ask his partner for help at the end of this. He is able to realize he’s mature enough, he’s grown enough, that he’s able to say, I can’t do this alone and I need your help. And he asks her to read this letter.”

FBI, Midseason Return, Tuesday, January 28, 8/7c, CBS