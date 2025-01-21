Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

After being preempted on Monday’s show for Donald Trump‘s inauguration, the cohosts of The View (minus Whoopi Goldberg, who’s out for the week on a separate work commitment) returned on Tuesday (January 21) morning to react to the day’s events.

Naturally, it was the first “Hot Topic” of the day, and things got off to a sarcastic start right from the top. First, Joy Behar whipped out her best Trump dance impression — and remarked that the arm movements looked like she was milking two cows. Then, when she mentioned the word “yesterday,” there was a chorus of groans from the crowd, and she joked, “Did something happen yesterday?”

“Yes, it was Martin Luther King Day!” Ana Navarro answered.

They then went on to review footage of Trump’s inauguration speech in which he outlined his plans — including instituting mass deportations, fostering a “merit-based” society, and recognizing only two genders.

“So if he’s sending all the criminals away, where is he going?” Behar joked in response to the statement. “And what better way to unite the country than ripping families apart and punishing anyone who doesn’t fall in line?” Behar then went on to explain that she watched the entire proceeding because of her “masochistic streak.”

Sara Haines then revealed that she also watched a part of it — the speech, in particular — and said her initial reaction was, “What is this country he speaks of?” She went on to explain, “He didn’t say ‘carnage’ [a reference to his first controversial inauguration speech theme] but he said carnage pretty much… I just kind of felt this dark feeling… He had this kind of martyr-like [persona] like, ‘You guys are downtrodden and almost irreparable. You can’t save this place, but I can.’ And it had this God-like complex, without any Jesus qualities.” Haines also criticized Trump for not finding a single nice thing to say about outgoing president Joe Biden, even after he participated in the many ceremonies associated with the event.

Sunny Hostin then revealed that she opted out of watching entirely, explaining that instead she and her sorority sisters in Alpha Kappa Alpha did community service in Harlem before she watched the NCAA National Championship Game and dined on wings. However, she still had a general reaction to the moment, saying, “The one thing that I did think about was the hypocrisy of having a man be inaugurated to be president on the same day as we commemorate MLK and that same man saying he was going to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Hostin then offered a new meaning for the DEI acronym that applies to Trump himself, saying, “He was given everything that he has. He was a legacy hire. He is, if anything, a DEI hire — a didn’t earn it, hire.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then explained that she watched the ceremony out of tradition and said she wants to “retire the phrase ‘normalizing Donald Trump'” because of what she saw. “Donald Trump is normalized, whether you like it or not. Seventy-five million people voted for him. He is now as much a part of American history as George Bush, Barack Obama, and any other two-term president. And I was shocked by the imagery of he left four years ago in disgrace. He left — nobody, even barely anyone, showed up when he announced his re-election two years ago, and now he came back to D.C. like a conquering king. He had the biggest titans of industry there. He had celebrities. He had fashion designers. He had Democrats and every former president there,” she said.

Lastly, Ana Navarro revealed that instead of watching Trump’s inauguration, she was in Guatemala at a funeral, but said she read his speech and slammed Trump’s posturing, saying, “This guy is already in a verbal war with Canada, Greenland, Denmark — and by the way, they want to take over Canada and Greenland, he can’t even stand in 20-degree weather.”

