The search continues for these mysterious giant sasquatches in the woods on Expedition Bigfoot. Season 6 of the show, which premieres January 22, sees the elite team of specialists investigate an area in the Pacific Northwest where there has been evidence that leads them to believing large groups may be gathering. Premiering in 2019, the series has followed the journey to uncovering mysteries of Bigfoots from around the world.

Making up the adventurous trio is Bryce Johnson, expedition operations; Russell Acord, ex-military survivalist; and Dr. Mireya Mayor, primatologist. This year they’ll embark on a mission like never before, combining half a decade of high-tech research, first-person accounts and data analysis, picking up three months since they’ve tracked these creatures in Southern California. The team have narrowed down the search to one remote area in the wilderness known as “The Fork,” which could be a migrating space for the sasquatch families.

Ahead of the premiere, Discovery Channel has provided us with an exclusive clip that sets the stage for what’s to come. Johnson has been taken through to a particular area by a timber scout, who wishes to remain anonymous. A spot that could hold the key to confirming a past theory. The scene is similar to a past discovery where the team located what was thought to have been three nests woven together.

The timber scout had come upon the discovery in a space, which is normally remote. The way the limbs were lined up so clean, it caught his attention about a week ago. The needles were green, meaning they are fairly new. Johnson thinks he hit the gold mine because “to me there is no doubt who made this.” After establishing his operational command center in the southern most point in the “target zone,” Johnson made contact with his colleagues about to brief them of the latest findings. That they were on the right track.

He provided a visual based on witness reports from the Lost Coast of Northern California all the way up to Alaska. Johnson then narrowed down the data to only show the last five years. Acord noticed what looked like a migration pattern. Once the track got to Washington, Johnson pointed out the data started to scatter after being concentrated before. The nest the scout took Johnson just happened to be at the heart of that fork.

Will this breakthrough lead to an incredible discovery? We’ll have to find out as the season unfolds.

Expedition Bigfoot Season 6 premiere, January 22, 10/9c, Discovery Channel