Cecile Richards Dies: Former Head of Planned Parenthood Was 67

Cecile Richards, the former head of Planned Parenthood, has died at the age of 67 after a battle with glioblastoma. She died just hours before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration began on Monday, January 20. Richards was a fierce advocate for women’s healthcare and abortion rights in the United States, and Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court justices he appointed.

“This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie,” her family said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives.” The statement added that the family was “grateful to the doctors and health care workers who provided her excellent care and the friends, family, and well-wishers who have been by her side during this challenging time.”

Richards was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in 2023. She revealed the diagnosis to The Cut in 2024.

Planned Parenthood describes itself as “the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care for all people, as well as the nation’s largest provider of sex education.” Richards served as its president for 12 years from 2006 to 2018.

For those who want to honor Richards’ life, her family’s statement says they “invite you to put on some New Orleans jazz, gather with friends and family over a good meal.” The statement concluded with a quote from Richards: “It’s not hard to imagine future generations one day asking: ‘When there was so much at stake for our country, what did you do?’ The only acceptable answer is: ‘Everything we could.’”

Planned Parenthood also invoked a Richards quote in its social media tribute to its former president.

We are heartbroken to lose the indomitable force that is our former president, Cecile Richards. In her 12 devoted years of service to our org, she brought us to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work. She was the embodiment of “Care, no matter what.” https://t.co/4SiosVpba8 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 20, 2025

“We are heartbroken to lose the indomitable force that is our former president, Cecile Richards,” the organization wrote on X/Twitter. “In her 12 devoted years of service to our org, she brought us to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work. She was the embodiment of ‘Care, no matter what.’ As the reproductive freedom movement navigates unchartered territory, we know Cecile would tell us the best way to honor her memory is to suit up (in pink!), link arms, and fight like hell for the health and rights of all people.”

Richards was the daughter of former Texas Governor Ann Richards and worked as deputy chief of staff for Representative Nancy Pelosi before becoming president of Planned Parenthood in 2006. She remained in the position until 2018. Her final years in the role saw her facing off with Trump as his administration tried to restrict access to Planned Parenthood services.

Richards appeared as herself on many TV programs throughout her career, oftentimes appearing on news programs like Morning Joe, The ReidOut, Deadline: White House, Anderson Cooper 360, The Daily Show, and more. She also appeared on Top Chef. She also spoke during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.