Callum Woodhouse returns as Tristan in this week’s episode of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5. The season’s third episode, fittingly titled “Homecoming,” will see Tristan return from his station in the war to reunite with brother Siegfried (Samuel West), who spent Episode 2 squabbling with Mr. Bosworth (Ted Lasso‘s Jeremy Swift) over his methods of managing the town blackout drills as a warden. Housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) works with Mr. Bosworth in these efforts, but his uptight personality ruffles some feathers along the way.

Woodhouse will be a welcome sight when he comes back after a whole season away. The actor’s sabbatical was made possible by having Tristan join the war effort as Royal Army Veterinary Corps. He’s been stationed in Cairo, but now he’s coming back to Darrowby just in time for baby Jimmy’s christening.

But does this return mean Woodhouse will be back for good in All Creatures Great and Small? Here’s what we know.

Is Tristan back for good in All Creatures Great and Small?

The PBS Masterpiece drama has already been renewed for Season 6 (it scored a dual renewal for Seasons 5 and 6 after Season 4 aired), and the fifth installment has already come out in the UK, so there’s thankfully already some insight available regarding Woodhouse’s future on the series. The actor previously told Radio Times that Tristan is going to be a “permanent fixture” at Skeldale house this season.

“He’s going to be another permanent fixture at Skeldale for a while,” Woodhouse told Radio Times in December 2024. “And it’s been really nice being back with the family, and obviously Siegfried, in his own way, is very happy to carry on having him around as well.”

Woodhouse was pleased by UK fan reactions to his return to the series last year, calling it an “outpouring of love.”

“It’s really nice to know that people relate and really enjoy the character that you play and what you bring to the table,” he told Radio Times. “So that was really lovely, and it’s nice that Tristan is going to carry on bringing joy to people.”

What will Tristan be up to in All Creatures Great and Small Season 5?

Tristan will be doing some teaching work in Doncaster when he returns. Doncaster is in South Yorkshire in England, and All Creatures‘ fictional town of Darrowby is located in North Yorkshire. Woodhouse said that Tristan has “found his niche in doing his instructing work” in Doncaster, and the work seems to be connected to his military service. Tristan’s family reunion will also include some squabbles with the veterinarian who replaced him in his absence, Carmody (James Anthony-Rose).

“I think he’s really enjoying it and still feeling like he’s contributing to the war effort, even though he’s not technically on the front line anymore,” Woodhouse said. “So it’s been a nice full-circle journey for him.” As of the time of publication, it’s not known if Woodhouse will be back in Season 6. But photos from Season 5 confirm that he is featured in the rest of this season, including the Episode 7 finale.

What else is happening in All Creatures Great and Small Season 5?

Also back from war this season is James (Nicholas Ralph), but under much different circumstances. James was discharged from service after being diagnosed with brucellosis, which he contracted while treating the Crabtrees’ herd in Season 4. The characters were all concerned that the pregnant Helen (Rachel Shenton) would catch the illness, and this distracted them from the possibility that James could come down with it. While being forced to leave the military during the war was difficult for James, he’s adjusting well to life back at home with his wife and son. Learning how to change diapers — and to not forget the baby at work! — made for some comedic moments in Season 5 Episode 2, which aired on Sunday, January 19.

Episode 2 also progressed the potential romance between Siegfried and Mrs. Hall when the veterinarian revealed to Mr. Bosworth that he is interested in finding love again. Will Tristan encourage his older brother to pursue Mrs. Hall? Time will tell.

All Creatures Great and Small, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS