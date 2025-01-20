Actor Jack Merrill Has Theory Why Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Let Him Go

[Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse.]

Law and Order alum Jack Merrill is revealing more detail about his horrific encounter with serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who abducted and sexually abused him when he was 19 years old.

Merrill discusses the ordeal in his one-man play The Save, which debuted in October 2024, detailing how he met and ultimately survived Gacy in 1978 in Chicago, Illinois.

“The whole reason I’m doing The Save is to connect with people in a way that is way different from what most would expect from someone who has experienced what I have,” Merrill told Us Weekly following a performance of the play this past Friday (January 17).

Gacy was arrested in 1978 and, in 1980, was found guilty of 33 counts of murder. He was executed in 1994.

In his play, Merrill talks about his childhood and how it prepared him for dealing with Gacy. According to Us Weekly, the actor revealed how his parents were emotionally, physically, and verbally abusive toward him and his sisters. He described his childhood home as an “unhappy and unnerving place.”

“My family gave me some serious tools that I was able to use to defend myself,” Merrill stated.

He shared similar sentiments in an interview with the Santa Monica Daily Press last year, revealing, “I didn’t get along with my dad or my mom. My mom had a narcissistic personality disorder and an interesting brand of Munchausen by proxy, in a way. When I was 16 years old, I got in a fist fight with my dad on Christmas Eve, left the house and moved in with the family down the block, which, without a doubt saved me.”

“I grew up with somebody extremely volatile and dangerous,” he continued. “And that’s why, when people are shocked about how scary it must’ve been, I think, ‘You didn’t grow up with my mom. You don’t know what scary was.’ I was frightened. And then I got to a point where I realized that I don’t have to be scared.”

Merrill met Gacy while walking home one night in 1978, where the serial killer pulled up in his car and offered him a ride home. Merrill said he was drugged and woke up in handcuffs. He was taken to Gacy’s home, where he was sexually abused.

“I could tell he didn’t like the others [he abused and killed],” the playwright told Us, explaining how he pretended to take interest and listened to Gacy in order to earn his trust. “He wanted to differentiate me. I knew if I listened to him, he wouldn’t hurt me. I had to accept this was normal. There was no other choice.”

This plan saved Merrill’s life, though it did not protect him from horrific sexual assault. “This is how I lost the final stretch of my innocence,” he said, though he remembered telling himself at the time, “I was going to get through this, I was going to get past this.”

In an interview with People last October, Merrill explained how, after hours of abuse, Gacy “was tiring” and “All of a sudden he said, ‘I’ll take you home.’”

“He gave me his phone number and said, ‘Maybe we’ll get together again sometime.’ When I got home, I flushed the number down the toilet, then took a shower,” he added. “I didn’t call the police—I didn’t know he was a killer at the time.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.