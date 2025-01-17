NFL Playoffs Divisional Round TV Schedule & Preview

The road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans narrows with eight teams left alive in the divisional playoffs round Saturday and Sunday, January 18-19.

On Saturday, the No. 4 Houston Texans (11-7) are at the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) on ESPN/ABC at 4:30/3:30c. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Texans 27-19 in Week 16 in Kansas City and are undefeated at home during the regular season. The Chiefs are in pursuit of an NFL record third consecutive Super Bowl title. The Texans are looking for their first AFC championship game berth in franchise history.

The No. 6 Washington Commanders (13-5) are at the No. 1 Detroit Lions (15-2) Saturday night on Fox at 8/7c. The Commanders earned their first postseason victory since 2005 with a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. Washington looks to advance to their first NFC championship game since 1991, the season they went on to win Super Bowl XXVI. Jared Goff and the Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in team history with a franchise-record 15 wins during the regular season.

On Sunday, the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (11-7) are at the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) at 3/2 on NBC and streaming on Peacock. With a win, the Eagles would advance to the NFC championship for the second time in three seasons, while the Rams can reach the conference championship round for the third time in eight seasons under head coach Sean McVay. Philadelphia defeated Los Angeles 37-20 in their Week 12 regular-season game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The divisional round concludes Sunday at 6:30/5:30c on CBS and Paramount+ with the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (13-5) at the No. 2 Buffalo Bills (14-4) in what could be the most anticipated showdown of the playoffs. In Week 4 of the regular season, the Ravens defeated the Bills 35-10 in Baltimore. Josh Allen (pictured above) and the Bills were dominant in beating the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the AFC wild-card round. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had an impressive 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.