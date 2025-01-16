Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Owen (Rob Lowe) is already worried about Judd (Jim Parrack) heading into the 9-1-1: Lone Star midseason premiere (airing January 20), but now TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek shows he seems to have even more reason to do so.

It was in the midseason finale that Owen discovered that Judd has been coping with his wife Grace’s (Sierra McClain) absence by drinking; there have been hints throughout the season. He insisted at the end of that episode that Judd attend a meeting. And as our exclusive casting announcement for the next episode reveals that he going to that group; Richard Speight Jr. is playing Reverend Phil, the leader of the faith-based sobriety group Judd has been attending the past month along with Owen’s support. However, our clip does suggest that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Owen finds Judd after a call in which he literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. While the now probie thinks he’s upset that he went rogue, the captain corrects him. “I’m not mad, so much as I’m concerned. I saw you staring into that fire like you were looking into the void,” he explains.

Judd claims he lost his bearings in there for a minute; it was smokey, and gunfire was going off everywhere. But from Owen’s perspective, “It didn’t look like you were in any hurry to get out.” Is he right? Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Judd and Owen’s conversation.

“Something that’s awesome is if you think back to the pilot of the show, for a moment, Owen and Judd were adversaries,” Parrack told us about this storyline as part of our First Response aftershow earlier this season. “The 126 had been decimated by this accident, and Judd was the only survivor, and Owen was coming in with brand new ideas on just about everything, including, ‘Maybe there’s no place for you here,’ towards Judd. The conflict wasn’t long, but it was pretty intense. And by the end of it, once they kind of shook hands and said, let’s work together, that hatchet got buried and it never got dug up.”

He continued, “But you get to see how far and how deep that relationship has gotten over the years; over the course of these five seasons, they go from strangers that were at each other’s throats to truly like brothers. There’s things that Owen does for Judd that, if he didn’t do them for Judd, no one would do them for Judd and Judd would probably not make it. Owen steps up in a really big way, in a really personal way. It’s a nice testimony to what a good job the writers did over the years of letting that friendship grow and become its own thing.”

In addition to Owen questioning Judd’s pledge of sobriety, “All Who Wander” will see Marjan (Natacha Karam) introduce her boyfriend Joe (guest star John Clarence Stewart) to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Midseason Return, Monday, January 20, 8/7c, Fox