‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Gives Hilarious Wrong Answer to ‘Nudist Colony’ Puzzle

A Wheel of Fortune puzzle caused quite the reaction on Wednesday’s (January 15) episode—even Vanna White was shocked!

The hilarity happened during the Triple Toss Up round, where contestants Ricky Brown from Easton, Pennsylvania, Karen Morgan from Clinton, Maryland, and Lisa McDaniel from Norman, Oklahoma, had to solve three puzzles ending in the word “Colony.”

Things started off normally, with Brown buzzing in to correctly guess “Ant Colony” and bagging himself $2,000. Morgan then nailed the second puzzle, correctly answering “Artist Colony” for $2,000 of her own.

It was the final puzzle that threw the game into chaos. White revealed the letters one by one, landing on “_ U D I S T / C O L O _ Y” before Morgan buzzed in to answer. Unfortunately, Morgan’s guess of “Budist [sic] Colony” was incorrect.

Brown then swooped in with the correct answer, “Nudist Colony,” which was right. White looked shocked, throwing her hands over her mouth.

“I was afraid to say it,” Brown joked.

“You were afraid to say it?” host Ryan Seacrest asked before adding, “I think it’s a great sponsorship opportunity for the show.”

Fans jumped onto social media to share their reactions to the puzzle, including Morgan’s hilarious wrong guess.

“Buddhist Colony!” wrote one X user alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“My next band name,” quipped another.

“Lady guessed “Budist Colony,” added another.

Another wrote, “Girl guessed Budist (sic) Colony on Wheel. I am dead.”

She said “BUDIST COLONY” I am not making this up. pic.twitter.com/Sm6SJxWIWz — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) January 16, 2025

“She said “BUDIST COLONY”I am not making this up,” one fan added.

“Poor Karen incorrectly guessed this as “Buddhist Colony.” Tbh one of the only times you hear a phrase with the word “colony,” it’s preceded by “nudist,”” said a Wheel of Fortune Reddit user.

“Vanna can’t believe they went there,” wrote another, referring to the correct answer of “Nudist Colony.”

In the end, Brown went on to win the episode with a grand total of $64,000.

What did you think of this hilarious puzzle?