‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants & Fans Share Secret Gameplay Tips

Appearing on a legendary show like Wheel of Fortune can be a nerve-wracking experience, so any advice and tips a future contestant can get ahead of time is invaluable.

That is the case with one lucky fan who took to the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum over the weekend to reveal they’re going to be on the show at the end of January. “I am an avid watcher and huge fan of the show and am so excited!” they wrote. “That being said, I am a little nervous. Any tips or advice? Thanks in advance!”

Many fans, including some former Wheel contestants, jumped into the comments section with tips and tricks. One user reminded the future player that the “What Are You Doing?” category contains an “I, N, G” in the answer, so it’s a waste to select “I and G” (the N is already given) in the Bonus Round.

“So many don’t realize this – gives you 2 free letters,” another user agreed.

Another commenter provided an entire list of advice, including useful pointers such as, “Spin as hard as you can. The time the wheel spins is time for you to think” and “The minute you know the answer, solve. Don’t think about making more money, just bank what you can.”

The same user added, “Watch Vanna [White], do not spin the wheel until you see her return to the side of the puzzle board. This is more time for you to think. Once she gets to the side of the board, you have 5 seconds to spin, buy a vowel, or solve, so use the time she walks across to think.”

They also advised focusing on the puzzle board and not looking at the wheel or host Ryan Seacrest. “Just listen to him and keep looking at the puzzle board,” they wrote.

Another solid piece of advice came regarding the prize round, with the user explaining, “Remember the prize puzzle is a trip and has to do with a trip. Sometimes the name of the destination is in the puzzle.”

A former contestant added, “Watch LOTS of Wheel, but watch as a player, not a home viewer. Practice buzzing in on toss-ups, say what moves you would be making out loud as if you were at the wheel (“I’ll spin, I’d like to buy a vowel”, etc).”

They also said to”play the WOF app and do lots of short, simple crosswords or Wordle. It really does help get your mind in puzzle solving mode.”

Another former player agreed, writing, “The WOF app actually did help me prepare quite a bit. I think that’s why I did so well on the toss ups!”

One past player said to use the time at the wheel when it’s not your turn to study the puzzle. “In this sense the real game is easier than at home, because you can stare at the puzzle and work it MUCH more,” they wrote. “Work the puzzle and think through which letters you’re going to call. This advice was given to me by a contestant it proved to be really helpful.”

Another past contestant said, “Get a good night sleep the night before. It’s a looooong day. Remember to have fun.. the money is nice but ham it up a little, your family and friends will love it.”

Time will tell if this advice pays off for the future contestant.