‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sparks Controversy as Player Wins Despite ‘Incorrect’ Answer

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans were left confused after Friday’s (January 10) episode when a contestant was awarded a correct puzzle solve despite adding extra words to their answer.

The contestant in question was Kiana Moreland, a recent college graduate from Grand Terrace, California. During the Express Round, under the “Living Things” category, Moreland attempted to solve a puzzle that read: “A A R D V A R K S / A N D / A N _ E _ _ _ E S.”

When giving the answer, she said, “Is it aardvarks and antelopes?” Host Ryan Seacrest paused for a moment before declaring Moreland’s response was correct, despite her adding the “Is it?” to the start of her answer.

After the episode, a user of the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum brought up the controversial ruling, writing, “So on Friday Jan 10, 2025 a contestant won a puzzle, but she said, “Is it ‘Aardvarks and Antelopes’?”. I was absolutely positive the judges were gonna rule her answer incorrect, but after Ryan’s longer than usual pause he announced she got it right!”

“Wth?! I thought the whole “adding any extra words” thing was universal to all puzzles,” the user continued before sarcastically adding, “This was an injustice the likes of which the world has never seen before!!”

Other commenters debated the ruling, with one person responding, “I think it’s because they hadn’t started saying the actual puzzle yet. Like, adding “and” to a crossword is invalid because that’s in the middle of the response. Saying “Is it” before solving is probably allowed since you’re not “adding to the puzzle”, you’re just prefacing your guess.”

However, another recalled how a past contestant was ruled incorrect for adding “How I feel right now” before answering, “I’m so excited.”

Others brought up an infamous moment where one contestant said “I’m” before the answer “declaring victory” and was ruled incorrect, leaving him completely baffled.

Another explained, “If the contestant said on their turn “is it aardvarks and antelopes” WITHOUT SAYING “I’d like to solve the puzzle”, then I can see why it’s valid, but if they said “I’d like to solve”. Then they can’t say “is it” and they wouldn’t have anyway.”

“A contestant was denied a puzzle win because the judges said he put “A” before saying “Frozen Concoction” and then he repeated himself saying only “frozen concoction”. He was denied,” the commenter continued. “I do believe he said “I’d like to solve”. Sad fact is the lady after him only said “frozen concoction” and won the puzzle.”

“Doesn’t happen often, but there is a provision in the rules that allows for something like this,” another added.

Another referenced the official rules from Wheel of Fortune Live, which states, “In all cases the judges will try and give the “benefit of the doubt” to the contestant solving the puzzle, taking into consideration speech impediments, regional dialects, nervous contestants and studio conditions. Each case will be evaluated individually, and the decision of the judges will be final.”

“I’ve had the feeling that the Wheel and Jeopardy judges have both been a tiny bit more lenient ever since their new hosts have taken over,” another said. “Just coincidental timing I imagine. People like to see other people win money, they may be giving people the benefit of the doubt.”

“I was waiting for Ryan to say, Sorry that is not correct, and especially since he hesitated a few seconds before responding that it was a correct solve,” another added. “I think there is more banter between host and contestant and they feel more comfortable but still a risky solve!”

Moreland went on to win the episode, though she failed to solve the Bonus Round puzzle and became the sixth contestant this season to miss out on the massive $100,000 prize.

What did you think of the ruling? Should Seacrest have accepted the answer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.