Australian Open 2025 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

The Grand Slam tennis season begins Down Under at Melbourne Park for the 2025 Australian Open January 11-26

Italy’s Jannik Sinner is reigning men’s singles champion, while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (pictured above) of Belarus is looking for a third straight Australian Open win.

Sinner will face tough competition in Novak Djokovic, who is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and an all-time record of 25 Grand Slam singles championships. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz can complete the career Grand Slam with his first win at the Aus Open.

Top challengers to unseat Sabalenka include World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, plus Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro.

ESPN and ESPN2 air TV coverage of the entire tournament, with every match also streaming live on ESPN+.

Australian Open 2025 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, January 11

7pm-7am: First Round, ESPN+

10pm-3am: First Round, ESPN2

Sunday, January 12

3am-7am: First Round, ESPN2

7pm-11pm: First Round, ESPN

7pm-7am: First Round, ESPN+

11pm-2am: First Round, ESPN2

Monday, January 13

3am-7am: First Round, ESPN2

7pm-7am: First Round, ESPN+

11:35pm-3am: First Round, ESPN2

Tuesday, January 14

3am-7am: First Round, ESPN2

7pm-7am: Second Round, ESPN+

9pm-2am: Second Round, ESPN2

Wednesday, January 15

3am-7am: Second Round, ESPN2

7pm-7am: Second Round, ESPN+

9pm-2am: Second Round, ESPN2

Thursday, January 16

3am-7am: Second Round, ESPN2

7pm-7am: Third Round, ESPN+

9pm-2am: Third Round, ESPN2

Friday, January 17

3am-7am: Third Round, ESPN2

7pm-7am: Third Round, ESPN+

9pm-2am: Third Round, ESPN2

Saturday, January 18

3am-7am: Third Round, ESPN2

7pm-7am: Round of 16, ESPN+

9pm-2am: Round of 16, ESPN2

Sunday, January 19

3am-7am: Round of 16, ESPN

4pm-5pm: Highlights Show, ABC

7pm-7am: Round of 16, ESPN+

9pm-2am: Round of 16, ESPN2

Monday, January 20

3am-7am: Round of 16, ESPN

7pm-5am: Doubles & Juniors, ESPN+

7:30pm-11:30pm: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN+

7:30pm-11pm: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN+

11:30pm-1am: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN2 & ESPN+

Tuesday, January 21

3am-7am: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN2 & ESPN+

7pm-5am: Doubles & Juniors, ESPN+

7:30pm-9pm: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN+

9pm –1am: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN2 & ESPN+

Wednesday, January 22

3am-7am: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, ESPN & ESPN+

7pm-5am: Doubles & Juniors, ESPN+

Thursday, January 23

3:30am-7:30am: Women’s Semifinals, ESPN & ESPN+

8pm-5am: Mixed Doubles Championship/Doubles & Juniors, ESPN+

10pm-10:30pm: Men’s Semifinal 1 Pre-Show, ESPN & ESPN+

10:30pm-1am: Men’s Semifinal 1, ESPN & ESPN+

Friday, January 24

3:30am-6am: Men’s Semifinal 2, ESPN & ESPN+

8pm-2am: Doubles & Juniors, ESPN+

Saturday, January 25

3am-3:30am: Women’s Championship Pre-Show, ESPN & ESPN+

3:30am-5:30am: Women’s Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

5:30am-7:30am: Men’s Doubles Championship, ESPN+

9:30am-12:30pm: Women’s Championship (Encore), ESPN2

11pm-1am: Women’s Doubles Championship, ESPN+

Sunday, January 26

3am-3:30am: Men’s Championship Pre-Show, ESPN & ESPN+

3:30am-6:30am: Men’s Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

9:30am-12:30pm: Men’s Championship (Encore), ESPN2

4pm-5pm: Highlights Show, ABC

8pm-12am: Men’s Championship (Encore), ESPN2