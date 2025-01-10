Former WWE Star Black Bart Dies at 76 – Wresting World Pays Tribute

Get Ready to Rumble For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our WWE Newsletter:

“Black Bart” Richard Harris, a professional wrestling veteran who had stints in WWE and WCW, has died. He was 76.

His wife, Linda, confirmed the passing on Thursday (January 9), revealing in a Facebook post that Harris died on Thursday morning after a battle with cancer.

“You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning. He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning. He is Resting In Peace,” Linda wrote.

Harris was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2022 and entered hospice care last month after stopping chemotherapy treatment. Late last year, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed on his Story Time Podcast that Harris’ medical insurance had run out and would no longer cover his treatment.

A family member shared a Facebook post on January 5, writing, “I wasn’t going to say anything yet but decided to let his people know he is on hospice. We appreciate the prayers and do wish them to continue but as I said before he is no longer taking the chemo and his cancer was stage 4 when diagnosed in 2022.”

“His brothers in the business are considered family, I hope the rest of you understand. But immediate family comes first,” the post continued. “The rest of you will be notified with updates as soon as the family is ready to give them. But don’t think we love you any less. Right now Bart is still hanging in there. We are keeping him comfortable and pain free. That’s all I can say for now. Much love to you all!!!

Born on January 30, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas, Harris started wrestling in 1975 and, throughout his career, competed in promotions such as Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and World Class Championship Wrestling.

A former NWA National Heavyweight Champion and the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Champion, Harris joined WWE (then the WWF) in 1990, where he became known for wrestling rookie and debuting wrestlers. He left WWE in 1991 and joined rival promotion WCW, where he joined a stable called the Desperados.

Harris would continue wrestling on the independent circuit throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, eventually retiring in 2002 (though he made a brief return in 2006). He was also a respected trainer, having trained WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield.

Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I… pic.twitter.com/ItRybdJphl — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 10, 2025

Following the news of Harris’ passing, Layfield took to X to pay tribute, writing, “Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I love you big brother. RIP.”

Wrestling legend and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes also paid tribute, posting, “Black Bart taught me a ton in my younger years. Loved him to death. He will be missed.”

Black Bart taught me a ton in my younger years. Loved him to death. He will be missed. #RIP — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 10, 2025

You can check out more tributes below.

The pro wrestling community lost one of its great characters with the passing of Black Bart (Ricky Harris). A True Original, Bart was beloved and highly respected among his peers. pic.twitter.com/4tNMLgVHAR — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) January 10, 2025

The Cauliflower Club Alley celebrates the enduring legacy of Black Bart, and extends its heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones and admirers worldwide, honoring the profound impact he left on the lives of so many. Rest in Peace Bart, thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/BgNVmutbzW — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) January 10, 2025

Linda Harris, Black Bart’s wife, called and informed me that Black Bart has passed away. He “took his last breath” at 3:45am and was officially pronounced dead at 5:26am. Linda stated that he’s “in no more pain” as she mourned for the loss of her husband while we were on the… pic.twitter.com/2ujIwxrDN3 — Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) January 10, 2025

Black Bart passed away today. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He was a good guy. 🙏🏻 — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) January 10, 2025

Very sad. Black Bart is the first pro wrestler I ever saw live. He was in the opener at a WWF house show in Scranton. He worked a lot of house shows in that time too. https://t.co/jLoL9Pfk1d pic.twitter.com/ql3gq6i28u — Michael (@mikeVSphilly) January 10, 2025

R.I.P. Black Bart. He was an absolute pleasure to work with and sadly the 4th person in my set that we have lost, along with Vincent, Lanny Poffo, and Mantaur. Thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Emti5Qfkfs — Korey Bastian (@KoreyBastian) January 10, 2025