The View had some sad news to share on Tuesday’s (January 7) episode: Richard Cohen, the longtime husband of former cohost Meredith Vieira died on Christmas Eve.

Joy Behar, who originated the show alongside Vieira, was the one to deliver the news at the request of Vieira herself, revealing, “Our dear friend and OG View moderator, Meredith Vieira wanted us to share with all of you that her husband of 38 years, Richard Cohen, passed away on Christmas Eve.”

The news of Cohen’s passing was also shared on Today, another of Vieira’s former haunts as anchor.

Behar proceeded to pay tribute to Cohen with a thoughtful monologue about his memory: “A lot of people who have watched the show remember Richard. Meredith told us that it’s only fitting because he came into this world on Valentine’s Day, so he left it on a holiday, and it felt like perfect symmetry.”

“In his memoir, Blindsided, Richard was refreshingly candid, even good-humored about the lifelong struggle with MS … and other health battles. I remember he had a cancer scare one time that was devastating to her and, of course, to him, but he never let illness control or define his life,” Behar’s tribute continued. “He was a renaissance man, an accomplished writer and a TV producer, and a three-time Emmy winner himself.”

Even in memorializing the late CBS News and CNN producer, who had multiple sclerosis since the age of 25 and two bouts of colon cancer, Behar brought some humor to the tribute.

“Richard had a long history with us, too, once he got used to Meredith’s big mouth at the ‘Hot Topics’ table where she’d spill the tea about their sex life and reveal how she didn’t wear underwear,” she joked. “He loved appearing on The View as a guest to tell his side of the story.”

From there, Behar’s words became more and more personal, as she explained, “[My husband] Steve [Janowitz] and I enjoyed hanging out with Richard off camera, too. We also went to dinner with them many times. He also adored Whoopi [Goldberg], and Sara [Haines] got to know him when she was at The Today Show.”

She then closed the segment with a note about his final days, saying, “Richard, who also became a grandfather just this summer, was surrounded by family when he died. It’s very sad and touching, and three adult children, Ben, Gabe, and Lily, came home to spend their entire month with him. They were a very, very close family. Our hearts go out to our beloved Meredith, as well as her Richard’s family, and many friends. A life well lived.”

