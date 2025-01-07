‘County Rescue’ Star Keller Fornes Dies at 32

Keller Fornes, who played Griffin on Great American Family‘s original show County Rescue, has died. He was 32.

Fornes passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Eastland, Texas, according to an obituary on LacyFuneral.com. The obit also noted that a memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 11, at Cowboy Church of Erath County in Stephenville, Texas.

A cause of death was not provided.

Great American Family confirmed the passing on social media, writing, “We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician.”

The statement continued, “His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

Fornes’ co-stars paid tribute, including County Rescue lead Julia Reilly, who shared Great American Family’s statement on her Instagram Stories along with a photo of the two of them together. “Miss you,” she wrote.

Kristin Wollett, who plays Ashley on County Rescue, also shared photos of herself with Fornes on set, writing, “In our hearts. Always. Keller Scott Fornes .”

Actress and director Shari Rigby, who plays Tamra on the show, added, “It was pure joy to work with Keller! He was such a kind, encouraging soul! You will be greatly missed my friend! Honored and forever changed by his life!”

Former American Idol star Colton Dixon, who worked on the first season of County Rescue, also commented, writing, “Was so saddened to hear about this. We only met briefly during my work on County Rescue, but he was incredibly kind and purposeful with his words. Prayers for his friends and family.”

Production on Season 2 of County Rescue was set to begin later this month, with Fornes reprising his role as Griffin.

In addition to County Rescue, Fornes’ other credits included the TV series The Walking Dead, Origin, Genius, and Found. He also had a number of upcoming projects, including the shorts The Old Lady & The Boxer and 20s Are Over and the movie Hellbilly Hollow.

He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Lynn Fornes; his father, Kobe Scott Fornes and his wife, Margie; his brothers, Charles “Keaton” Fornes and Kason Lynn Fornes and his wife, Chessney; and his nephew, Koston Lynn Fornes.