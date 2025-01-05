‘Special Forces’: Denise Richards Says She Ruptured Her Breast Implants Filming Season 3

Special Forces involved big G-forces for Denise Richards, and her breast implants paid the price. In a new interview, the actor-turned-reality star revealed her implants “ruptured” as she filmed the Fox show’s third season, premiering Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c.

“I jumped off a bridge … and that’s when I ruptured my implants, off of that thing,” Richards revealed on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, explaining that the harness was to blame.

“I still have to get them redone,” she added. “I was supposed to a month ago but couldn’t because we were filming.”

When host Jeff Lewis asked who will pay for the correction, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that her insurance wouldn’t cover that cost, and she doesn’t think the show will pony up the money either.

“I’ll pay. I have to pay,” she said. “I think we signed our life away doing that show. It’s dangerous!”

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 also includes actor Stephen Baldwin, former NFL player Cam Newton, Bachelorette alums Trista Sutter and Ali Fedotowsky, Disney Channel grads Christy Carlson Romano and Kyla Pratt, reality starBrody Jenner, motocross competitor Carey Hart, and influencer Kayla Nicole, plus athletes Alana Blanchard, Marion Jones, Golden Tate, and Nathan Adrian.

Set in Wales, Special Forces’ third season will subject its recruits to challenges including “a high-pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 feet above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more,” Fox says in a press release.

“It was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done, ever, ever,” Richards told Us Weekly last month, reflecting on her Special Forces experience. “I’m glad I did it, but I would never do it again.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, Fox