School principal Dr. Troy Sawyer had a very happy new year when he walked away with over $86,000 on the Wednesday, January 1, episode of Wheel of Fortune, and he already has plans for the money.

On Wednesday’s game, Sawyer, the principal at Korte Elementary in Independence, Missouri, faced off against former teacher turned preacher Kanika Douglas, from Dickinson, Texas, and new mom Jillian Thomas from Ambler, Pennsylvania.

During the introductions, Sawyer shouted out Korte Elementary by doing the school’s signature “howl.” He also told host Ryan Seacrest that his Wheel audition inspired him to do a “Game Show Era” theme at the school this year, where staff presented various game shows to try and increase attendance and allow students to earn raffle tickets to win prizes.

All that experience clearly helped Sawyer as he dominated the episode, especially in the Express Round, where he picked up $16,300 and a trip to the British Virgin Islands worth $11,500.

He then swept the Triple Toss-Up round, answering all three puzzles correctly. And he finished the game off by nailing the final puzzle in Round 4, giving him a huge winning total of $46,850 over Thomas’ $4,350 and Douglas’ $1,000.

After picking the dreaded “Phrase” category for the Bonus Round, Sawyer introduced his boyfriend Paul and his female best friend Jordan. He then selected “C, H, M, and A” as his additional letters, giving him a two-word puzzle that read, “_ R A C E / _ _ _ R S E L _.”

As the 10-second timer began, Sawyer initially looked confused as he guessed, “Trace Yourself.” However, he then turned to Seacrest and gave the correct answer, “Brace Yourself,” adding, “I knew the whole time” and letting out another howl.

Seacrest opened the prize envelope to reveal Sawyer added another $40,000 to his winnings, giving him an overall total of $86,850 cash, plus a trip to the British Virgin Islands.

Speaking to FOX4 News Kansas City during a watch party for the episode, Sawyer opened up about how he plans to spend the money, and he has a unique idea in mind.

“We want to get a renovated school bus that is renovated into a house and just live there with us and our two little wiener dogs,” Sawyer explained.

His partner, Paul, also spoke about the moment Sawyer found out he was going to be on the show. “He was in another room, and I heard him scream because he got an email like, ‘Oh my gosh they told me I could be on Wheel of Fortune and we have to go in a week and a half!'”

Sawyer added that he hopes his time on Wheel can inspire his students and allow them to see a side of him they don’t usually see while at school.

“They get to see me as Dr. Sawyer all of the time and I am really excited for the first time they get to see Troy and who Troy is in the element of a game show we talk about all the time,” he stated.

What did you think of Dr. Sawyer’s big win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.