Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has aired its final episode of the year, but when will the Young Sheldon spinoff be back with new episodes in 2025?

Fans won’t have to wait too long, but there will be a few weeks’ wait until the midseason premiere. The most recent episode to air was “An Old Mustang,” on CBS on Thursday, December 12. The installment followed Georgie (Montana Jordan) as he worked to include Mandy’s (Emily Osment) brother in a project he was completing with his father-in-law Jim (Will Sasso).

Meanwhile, Mandy teamed up with her mother Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) in an attempt to decorate baby CeeCee’s nursery without fighting, a challenge that was easier said than done. Although Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will continue to air on Thursdays, the show will kick off the new year with encore episodes until Thursday, January 30, when the season picks back up.

There is currently no episode title or description for the installment that will kick things off, but there have been some teases for what viewers might be able to anticipate as we gear up for the next half of the freshman season.

As we reported in November, following the show’s Thanksgiving installment, executive producer Steve Holland shared that Matt Hobby, who played Pastor Jeff on Young Sheldon, will reprise his role in an upcoming episode.

“It’s actually really sweet because everyone’s been on set… even for episodes that they weren’t in, like, Matt Hobby,” Holland had revealed at the time about shooting the Thanksgiving episode. He added, “He’s actually going to be in an episode coming up, but before that, he had come to visit.”

Since our report, TVLine teased that Hobby’s return is officially set for February, in an episode that also brings back Georgie’s mom, Mary (Zoe Perry).

Stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as we approach the midseason premiere in January 2025, and let us know what you hope to see as the show continues on CBS in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason premiere, Thursday, January 30, 8/7c, CBS