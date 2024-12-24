‘Shrinking’ Finale, Andrea Bocelli Sings, ‘The Price Is Right’ Salutes Heroes, a Superfan’s Life of Crime

Apple TV+ drops the emotional Season 2 finale of Shrinking a day early as a Christmas Eve treat. A holiday special features famed tenor Andrea Bocelli performing with family members and famous friends. A prime-time edition of The Price Is Right invites “holiday heroes” including first responders and members of the military to “Come on down!” A true-crime documentary profiles a Kansas City Chiefs superfan whose viral fame took an infamous turn when his criminal activities were exposed.

Apple TV+

Shrinking

Series Finale

It may be Christmas Eve, but in the world of the terrific ensemble comedy Shrinking, it’s Thanksgiving — and let’s give thanks to this poignant and tartly funny series about therapists whose lives are even messier than that of their clients. In the Season 2 finale, the theme of forgiveness and redemption looms large as Jimmy (Jason Segel) hopes to reconcile with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), who just wants him to reach out to Louis (Brett Goldstein), the man responsible for her mom’s death. Jimmy’s co-worker Gaby (the hilarious Jessica Williams) has some work to do to win back her mom (Vernee Watson) and new beau Derrick 2 (Damon Wayans Jr.) by Thanksgiving dinner. And their curmudgeonly boss Paul (Harrison Ford in top form), whose Parkinson’s meds are failing, is just grateful to have this wacky found family to lean on.

Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special (8/7c, CBS): Multiple Grammy nominee Andrea Bocelli raises his remarkable voice with family and some well-chosen melodic friends in a holiday special. The classical tenor appears with wife Veronica and daughter Virginia as they welcome talents including Josh Groban — please let there be a duet — and Grammy winners Dua Lipa and EGOT Jennifer Hudson. If we’re lucky, maybe they’ll produce a soundtrack.

Robert Voets / CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

9/8c

Look who’s coming on down to play one of TV’s longest-running games: an audience full of “Holiday Heroes.” That includes first responders, firefighters, police officers and men and women of the military, vying to win family vacations, luxury cars and a cash price of up to $25,000. Drew Carey hosts the upbeat hour that fans are likely to regard as priceless.

Prime Video

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing

Documentary Premiere

Football fans come in all varieties, but few made such an impression as the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic,” often seen frolicking in a wolf’s costume. A true-crime documentary reveals how this character, real name Xaviar Babudar, went from viral fame to infamy when his arrest in Oklahoma revealed a dark history of serial bank robbery throughout the Midwest. Nothing to cheer about here.

Movie Classics: It wouldn’t be Christmas Eve without seasonal movie classics to enjoy. As it has since the mid-1990s when the network secured exclusive TV rights, NBC screens Frank Capra’s 1946 Americana masterpiece It’s a Wonderful Life (8/7c), starring James Stewart as everyman George Bailey, the unsung hero of Bedford Falls. And every hour on the hour for 24 hours (starting at 8/7c on TBS and 9/8c on TNT), 1983’s nostalgic comedy A Christmas Story delights kids of all ages. ABC turns the night over to 1990’s slapstick favorite Home Alone (8/7c). Turner Classic Movies’ daylong roster of holiday classics includes the charming 1945 musical Meet Me in St. Louis (12:15 pm/11:15c), which introduced “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” two Cary Grant comedies in prime time: 1948’s The Bishop’s Wife (8/7c) and 1952’s Room for One More (10/9c); and at midnight/11c, the 1938 version of A Christmas Carol, starring Reginald Owen as Scrooge.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story (7/6c, ESPN): In a moving edition of E60, reporter Jeremy Schaap revisits a story he first told in 2007, profiling former Bengals MPV and broadcaster Boomer Esiason in his three-decade crusade to find a cure for cystic fibrosis, the disease with which his son Gunnar was diagnosed when he was just 2 years old.

(streaming on Netflix): Dubbed "the nicest man in stand-up" by The Atlantic Monthly, the newly ubiquitous comedian (and one of the best recent Saturday Night Live guest hosts) delivers his third special for Netflix, riffing on relatable topics—how much pizza to order for guys' night — with perfectly droll timing.

(streaming on Netflix): Dubbed “the nicest man in stand-up” by The Atlantic Monthly, the newly ubiquitous comedian (and one of the best recent Saturday Night Live guest hosts) delivers his third special for Netflix, riffing on relatable topics—how much pizza to order for guys’ night — with perfectly droll timing. Christmas Eve Mass (11:30/10:30c, NBC): Pope Francis presides over the 90-minute Mass of the Nativity of the Lord from the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica.