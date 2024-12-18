Music From the Jingle Ball, Animals’ Secret Lives, ‘Masked Singer’ Finale, ‘Bad Sisters’ Shocker

ABC presents highlights from the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour from venues across the USA. A 10-part nature docuseries travels to 24 countries to reveal rarely seen animal behaviors. The Masked Singer unmasks the Season 12 winner. More shocks await those Bad Sisters in Season 2’s penultimate episode.

Disney / Ben Hider

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Special 8/7c

’Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the land, fans were rocking to their favorite music stars as the annual Jingle Ball tour hit venues from New York to Los Angeles, with stops in Miami, Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth among other locales. The roster of talent includes Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jack Harlow, Camila Cabello, the ubiquitous Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams, Twenty One Pilots, SZA, T-Pain, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, and many more.

Apple TV+

The Secret Lives of Animals

Documentary Premiere

Holiday crowds and related yuletide hubbub getting to you? Nature documentaries offer a great escape, and this 10-part docuseries from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit complies with dazzling images filmed over three years in 24 countries. Revealing a variety of species in their habitats, exhibiting rarely seen behaviors, the series packages its vignettes in themes including “Leaving Home,” “Raising a Family,” “Protecting Yourself,” “Home Making,” “Finding Food,” “The Art of Deception” (watch how caterpillars mimic snakes to avoid predators), “Making Friends,” “Finding a Partner” and “Growing Old.” If you’ve ever yearned to see a reticulated humming frog bond with a tarantula, this is for you.

Michael Becker / Fox

The Masked Singer

Season Finale 8/7c

The 12th season of the giddy singing competition kicks off its season finale with the return of Season 5 winner Nick Lachey (Piglet), crooning the holiday favorite “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” And then it’s down to business as the final two contestants — the Wasp and the Buffalos trio — perform before the final unveiling reveals who wins the season and who lurks within those elaborate costumes. Followed by the Season 2 finale of The Floor (9/8c).

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

“I can’t deal with any more drama,” gripes the eldest Garvey sister, Eva (series creator Sharon Horgan), as the second season of the Irish dramedy nears its conclusion. Poor Eva — and poor siblings Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson), for that matter — because the shocking twists just keep coming. A betrayal by someone they once considered an ally sets the latest dark comedy of errors in motion, and the last thing these sisters needs is another enemy.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Survivor (8/7c, CBS): A muddy immunity challenge sets the stage for the final showdown, where the ability to make fire could decide who wins the $1 million prize in the Season 47 finale, followed by the ever-popular After Show.

(8/7c, CBS): A muddy immunity challenge sets the stage for the final showdown, where the ability to make fire could decide who wins the $1 million prize in the Season 47 finale, followed by the ever-popular After Show. The Lost Tombs of Notre Dame (9/8c, PBS): A Nova special depicts a discovery made during the renovation and restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris after the devastating 2019 fire, when archaeologists unearthed two anonymous sarcophagi under the cathedral’s stone floor. Can DNA and chemical analysis help reveal their origin? Earlier on PBS, The Earthshot Report (8/7c) profiles past and current finalists of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize campaign to honor people with innovative solutions toward protecting and restoring the planet.

(9/8c, PBS): A Nova special depicts a discovery made during the renovation and restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris after the devastating 2019 fire, when archaeologists unearthed two anonymous sarcophagi under the cathedral’s stone floor. Can DNA and chemical analysis help reveal their origin? Earlier on PBS, (8/7c) profiles past and current finalists of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize campaign to honor people with innovative solutions toward protecting and restoring the planet. A Saturday Night Live Christmas (9/8c, NBC): Sample the greatest holiday-themed sketches from the late-night show’s 50-year history. Schweddy balls, anyone?