Food Network Star Giada De Laurentiis Divides Fans With Strange Pasta Dish

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis had her TikTok followers divided on Tuesday (December 10) after she shared a video of herself cooking and eating a highly unusual “comfort food.”

In the clip, De Laurentiis is seen enjoying herself a bowl of pasta covered in melted chocolate. “Nothing is more comforting and more of a hug,” she said of the strange concoction. “Listen, it’s not the sexiest of dishes, but it’s dang good.”

The former star of Food Network‘s Simply Giada then showed her viewers how to make and prepare the dish while explaining how she came to love it. “You know, this started when I was a kid,” she shared while straining the noodles into a bowl.

“My mom used to do it with Nutella or chocolate chips, whatever,” she continued. “But I’m also the kid who had chocolate sandwiches for breakfast, so I don’t think it’s that weird.”

De Laurentiis then took a jar of chocolate hazelnut spread and poured it over the pasta before mixing it all together. She said she prefers the spread by Pariani because it’s a bit “cleaner” and at least has some “nutrition” as it contains real hazelnuts.

To top it off, the Giada in Italy host grated some Italian chocolate over the top of the pasta, describing it as “like your parmesan cheese.”

“Life is so good,” she stated after taking a bite. “I challenge you guys to try it some time.”

De Laurentiis’ followers jumped into the comments to share their thoughts on the controversial dish, and it’s safe to say that opinions were mixed.

“Giada, I love you like cooked food but this is a bridge too far,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “Giada… i love you… but no.”

“I’m calling the police,” quipped one user.

Another wrote, “It’s not even April Fools Day.”

Others were more open to the idea, with one fan writing, “Everyone hating must not be a chocoholic because this looks delightful. I’m honestly mad I haven’t thought of this before.”

“This looks bomb idc what anyone says,” said another.

“I’ve thought of doing this but never followed through with my thoughts. Now I believe I’ve missed out,” admitted another fan.

Another added, “If Giada says to eat pasta with chocolate… we eat pasta with chocolate!!”

“Pasta and Chocolate? What rock have I been living under?” said one commenter.

One fan showed more caution, writing, “What the …. Patiently waiting for all the videos to come out before I try.”

De Laurentiis is known for hosting various Food Network shows, including Everyday Italian, Giada at Home, Giada Entertains, Giada on The Beach, Winner Cake All, Bobby and Giada in Italy, and more. She has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lifestyle Host and Outstanding Culinary Host.

She cut ties with the network in February 2023 and signed a multi-year deal for unscripted series production with Amazon Studios. She has also been exploring entrepreneurial endeavors with her own lifestyle brand, Giadzy.

What do you think of chocolate pasta? Are you going to try the dish? Let us know in the comments section below.