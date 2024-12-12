Love is in the air on Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story. The E! three-part docuseries centers on the iconic rapper’s only daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece. Cameras follow the couple as they go through the ups and downs most relationships go through as they prepare to walk down the aisle. The planning for their nuptials gets increasingly stressful as they get closer to their big day.

This road hasn’t been easy for Broadus, who opens up about her self-doubt and health struggles including lupus. The 25-year-old is definitely feeling the pressure. Not helping matters was reading negative comments from their “Save the Date” video on social media.

Ahead of the second episode airing December 12, TV Insider received an exclusive clip above. The couple takes a break from wedding mode to join the rest of the family to watch Snoop do his thing on stage. During the clip, Broadus shows how proud of her dad she is, but it’s also bringing insecurities to the surface. Leave it to Snoop Dogg to console her by sharing words of encouragement on the phone. She confesses, “I really want to be like him when I grow up.” Broadus felt down and said she wished she was more of a hustler like her brother Cordell and had life figured out.

Snoop interrupts her saying, “Hey, Boo Boo! That’s why I keep sending you those messages. Cause it’s like, that inspiration means more than anything. And don’t worry about the success I got. I had a long road to get here.” He then imparted fatherly advice that the most important part is his family. He tells her, “Let those be tears of joy.’ Broadus was triggered watching him perform. Snoop continues to say, “You are going to create your own lane.” This brings a smile to her face.

Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood. initially ran on the network for two seasons from 2007-2008. The focus on that was more on the entertainer and mogul’s overall life at home. Broadus and Duece started dating in 2018 and were engaged two years ago.

