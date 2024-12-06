‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Get Candid About ‘Cancer Hoax’ Producer Elisabeth Finch

Grey’s Anatomy besties Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington have been opening up on their podcast iHeartRadio’s Call It What It Is. They’ve talked about everything from AI and what gives them the “ick” to sex toy gifts from grandma and holiday drinks. The BFF hosts have even had visits from Grey Sloan Memorial alums and stars like Geena Davis, Sarah Drew, and Sophia Bush.

Beyond all the fun tea spillage and fun reminiscing, it has also been a safe space for them to share their deeply personal thoughts on some not-so-easy subjects. The ability to hear directly from them without the worry of it being misquoted or taken out of context.

Capshaw and Luddington had that first real experience on the platform when commenting on the Anatomy of Lies docuseries. The Peacock three-parter released in October delved into former Grey’s co-director and executive producer Elisabeth Finch’s web of deception. The writer was the subject of a two-part expose in Vanity Fair in 2022, which went into how she lied to loved ones and colleagues about having cancer and about other traumas she claimed to have faced over the years.

When the doc dropped, the two were among those asked from the cast to speak on what was shown and to give their insight. Capshaw played Dr. Arizona Robbins for 10 seasons before stepping away from the popular hospital drama after Season 14. She returned for an episode in Season 20 earlier this year. Luddington was introduced on the show as Dr. Josephine “Jo” Wilson during Season 9 in 2012. Over more than 250 episodes later, her character has since moved up the ladder from intern to OB/GYN resident and is still featured on the show.

They remained tightlipped until breaking their silence during the October 28 episode. “It’s scary when someone can lie so easily, so confidently, that you really cannot tell,” Luddington said. The 40-year-old later concluded, “It just sucks to be part of the story. It’s uncomfortable to be part of the story.”

Her counterpart echoed how Luddington felt. Capshaw added that “it never occurred to me to not believe [Finch]. The 48-year-old would see her on set and never felt a moment of suspicion, which made the news ever more shocking to hear.

TV Insider sat down with the pair last month where Luddington explained why they were ready to speak out about Finch. For them, the podcast is a platform that puts them in the right environment to verbalize freely. “ I know my words aren’t going to be misconstrued,” she said. “You’re hearing it from me. I’m also sharing with my best friend my experience. She understands the experience.”

Luddington went on to say she, “ wasn’t even going to comment on it at all. That story broke a while before the documentary.” After sitting down to watch the premiere episode, the actress described it as “jarring” to see how much she was used in the project. This provided extra motivation to take control of the narrative.

“I felt like I wanted to have my own voice back a little bit because I felt like I was watching my own stories being told with this person a little bit,” she said. “So, it was a way for us to say what we felt comfortable saying and not hold tight to our chest. Then hopefully we put it to bed.”

Listen to iHeartRadio’s Call It What It Is on all major podcast platforms.