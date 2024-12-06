‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Driven Wild by Contestant’s Very Incorrect ‘Fast & Furious’ Answer

Fans took to the Reddit thread for the episode, noting that Bond’s misstep inadvertently created an alternate movie title: The Fast & The Furious: Continental Drift.

The blunder was hilarious for two reasons: “Continental Drift” refers to the slow movement of Earth’s continents, making the answer absurdly wrong, yet it felt perfectly on-brand for Jeopardy!, accelerating the humor.

“Fast and Furious: Continental Drift make me spit out my drink,” one fan wrote.

“Such a Jeopardy! answer for something that’s about Tokyo Drift,” wrote another.

“It really is,” wrote a third. “Basically the first word Dave connected with drift in an academic sense.”

“Im watching the episode on broadcast now but I came here as soon as I heard that lmao,” wrote a fourth.

“Yes my husband and I were dying laughing,” said a fifth.

“I didn’t catch what “Continental” would make the title, in the moment. That’s hilarious,” wrote a sixth.

“All of us were laughing in my house,” wrote an seventh as a eighth said, ““I’d watch that”

“Fast and the Furious: Continental Drift” had me cracking up! Literally the slowest thing on planet Earth,” wrote an additional fan.

One more envisioned what the movie would entail, ““Ah yes, Fast and Furious: Continental Drift where Vin Diesel holds Asia and Europe together with a chain on the back of a Dodge.”

And yet another came up with a tagline, ““We raced so hard we altered the Earth itself.”

That said, Bond’s mind drifting elsewhere in that moment didn’t impact the game, as he finished with a runaway by Final Jeopardy with $25,200, Ruiz $12,000, and DiLeo $2,400. Dropping just $200 on what fans felt was a questionable “Crayola Crayons” clue,” he won out with $25,000 (above), which Jennings called, “Quite a haul!”

Unfortunately, Ruiz’ defeat left a snag regarding the 2025 Tournament of Champions, as there are supposed to be 21 players but only 20 contestants have qualified by the cut-off. Meanwhile, fans of Diesel’s other big franchise, XxX, were given reason to hope that a fourth movie in the series may soon materialize, as TV Insider reported late last year. Following the release of the third movie in that series, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Diesel’s One Race Films teamed up with The H Collective to acquire the rights to the franchise and produce a fourth movie. Diesel stoked xXx 4 speculation when he posted throwback photos of himself with Return of Xander Cage costar Deepika Padukone on the set of the 2017 film on Instagram, which has become a huge streaming hit worldwide. It’s still very much a possibility, but as of yet, there’s no news as to when production might begin.

