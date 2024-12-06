‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Driven Wild by Contestant’s Very Incorrect ‘Fast & Furious’ Answer

Darian Lusk
Comments
jeopardy_12_6
Jeopardy!/Getty

Jeopardy! contestant Dave Bond not only claimed victory on Thursday, December 6, but, unofficially speaking, delivered the week’s most hilarious moment with an “academic” blunder about The Fast & The Furious franchise that sent fans racing to social media.

Bond, a retired grant writer from West Henrietta, New York, faced returning champ Stevie Ruiz, a front desk manager from Montauk, New York, with a two-day total of $35,987, and Lisa DiLeo, a business support analyst from Garwood, New Jersey.

During the Jeopardy! round, Ruiz picked the $800 clue in “On the Movie Map,” which read: “A 2006 sequel: ‘The Fast & The Furious _ Drift.'” The correct response was Tokyo Drift, the third installment in the action franchise starring Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, and The Rock.

But Bond buzzed in first with, “What is: Continental?” Host Ken Jennings ruled him incorrect with a swift no. Ruiz followed up with the right answer.

Fans took to the Reddit thread for the episode, noting that Bond’s misstep inadvertently created an alternate movie title: The Fast & The Furious: Continental Drift.

jeopardy_12_6

jeopardy_12_6

The blunder was hilarious for two reasons: “Continental Drift” refers to the slow movement of Earth’s continents, making the answer absurdly wrong, yet it felt perfectly on-brand for Jeopardy!, accelerating the humor.

“Fast and Furious: Continental Drift make me spit out my drink,” one fan wrote.

“Such a Jeopardy! answer for something that’s about Tokyo Drift,” wrote another.

“It really is,” wrote a third. “Basically the first word Dave connected with drift in an academic sense.”

“Im watching the episode on broadcast now but I came here as soon as I heard that lmao,” wrote a fourth.

“Yes my husband and I were dying laughing,” said a fifth.

“I didn’t catch what “Continental” would make the title, in the moment. That’s hilarious,” wrote a sixth.

“All of us were laughing in my house,” wrote an seventh as a eighth said, ““I’d watch that”

Fast and the Furious: Continental Drift” had me cracking up! Literally the slowest thing on planet Earth,” wrote an additional fan.

One more envisioned what the movie would entail, ““Ah yes, Fast and Furious: Continental Drift where Vin Diesel holds Asia and Europe together with a chain on the back of a Dodge.”

And yet another came up with a tagline, ““We raced so hard we altered the Earth itself.”

That said, Bond’s mind drifting elsewhere in that moment didn’t impact the game, as he finished with a runaway by Final Jeopardy with $25,200, Ruiz $12,000, and DiLeo $2,400. Dropping just $200 on what fans felt was a questionable “Crayola Crayons” clue,” he won out with $25,000 (above), which Jennings called, “Quite a haul!”

Unfortunately, Ruiz’ defeat left a snag regarding the 2025 Tournament of Champions, as there are supposed to be 21 players but only 20 contestants have qualified by the cut-off.

Meanwhile, fans of Diesel’s other big franchise, XxX, were given reason to hope that a fourth movie in the series may soon materialize, as TV Insider reported late last year. Following the release of the third movie in that series, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Diesel’s One Race Films teamed up with The H Collective to acquire the rights to the franchise and produce a fourth movie.

Diesel stoked xXx 4 speculation when he posted throwback photos of himself with Return of Xander Cage costar Deepika Padukone on the set of the 2017 film on Instagram, which has become a huge streaming hit worldwide. It’s still very much a possibility, but as of yet, there’s no news as to when production might begin.

What did you think of the Fast & Furious: Continental Drift response? Let us know in the comments section below!

