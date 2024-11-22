Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The playoffs are in full swing on The Voice Season 26 as all four coaches have to whittle their teams down to just two contestants. On Monday’s (November 22) show, Snoop Dogg will have to choose the best two of his five remaining contestants, and in TV Insider’s sneak peek clip, it’s clear Jeremy Beloate isn’t going out without a serious fight.

In this exclusive first look at his performance, Beloate leaves absolutely nothing on the table by performing “The Impossible Dream (The Quest),” which was first popularized by the Broadway musical Man of La Mancha but has since been memorably performed by legends like Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Robert Flack, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, and even Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK.

Beloate’s signature baritone voice is an instant match for the weighty show tune, and his note reach throughout the difficult number has coach Snoop dancing in celebration, while his former coach Michael Bublé seems to regret letting him get stolen in the knockouts.

“The fact that you could sing a song like that and make it yours, you are a bad man. Damn, Snoop! Dude, that is one of my favorite performances so far. Great!” Bublé says in reaction.

Gwen Stefani praises the “weirdo combo” of Beloate’s supper club styling with Snoop Dogg’s hip-hop master status, and Reba McEntire is brought to near tears by the performance.

“I haven’t been that touched listening to anybody sing until you,” she says between gulps. “You have got a voice that penetrated my heart. It really got me. I can see you on Broadway. I wanna come see you when you’re there. You’re so good. So good.”

As for how his coach feels about it? “I am over here shedding tears of joy. You made me feel like I was sitting at a real Broadway play. I’m crying, and I don’t care because my seat next to me, she’s crying, so I guess it’s okay to cry. Something about the way you make me feel. Jeremy, you are a blessing in disguise. I’m thankful to have you on my team, and I’m thankful to hear you sing.”

Snoop Dogg will welcome gymnastics superchampion Simone Biles to help him in this round.

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, NBC