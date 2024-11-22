Legendary News Anchor Chuck Scarborough Retiring After 50 Years – See Emotional Video

Long-time New York City television anchor Chuck Scarborough is calling it a day, as he’s announced he will be leaving WNBC after 50 years.

The legendary newsman made the announcement on Thursday, November 21, on the 6 pm edition of NBC News 4 New York. “Well, guys, tonight, finally, I’d like to break some personal news. The time has come to pass the torch,” Scarborough said.

“50 years, eight months, and 17 days after I walked into the door here at the headquarters of the National Broadcasting Company, I will step away from this anchor desk,” he continued.

Scarborough confirmed his final newscast will be on December 12. “I will have more to say to you and my extraordinary colleagues then,” he added. “But for now, I’ll offer a simple, heartfelt thank you for allowing me into your living rooms and trusting us to bring you the news.”

According to the New York Post, the 81-year-old broadcaster had informed his colleagues of his decision during a 3:15 pm meeting at the network’s headquarters earlier on Thursday.

“Call it retirement with an asterisk,” Scarborough said in an internal memo, which noted he will continue as part of the WNBC family and provide special reports and contributions to special station projects and programming.

He also praised his co-workers, writing, “In this age of algorithms and cable channels herding the citizenry into like-minded silos, of A.I. and social media fictions suffocating truth, it has never been more important to do what you do so well: hew to the basic principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness.”

“There is only one word: gratitude,” Scarborough added in a press release statement. “Our WNBC viewers welcomed me into their homes for more than 50 years, trusting me to present the news free of any agenda, faithful to the fundamental principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness—and to bring them vital, timely information during our darkest and brightest hours. That has been an extraordinary honor.”

His co-anchor, Natalie Pasquarella, took to X to share her praise for Scarborough, writing, “Best of the best! There is no one like you, Chuck. What an honor & privilege it is to be your friend & co-anchor. Looking forward to the next few weeks and beyond.”

Best of the best! There is no one like you, Chuck. What an honor & privilege it is to be your friend & co-anchor. Looking forward to the next few weeks and beyond:https://t.co/N7xW6AFT1L — Natalie Pasquarella (@Natalie4NY) November 22, 2024

After more than 50 years, Chuck Scarborough will step down from his daily duties anchoring the news for NBC New York His last day as anchor will be Dec. 12https://t.co/LIdloz7vPo — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) November 22, 2024

Scarborough joined WNBC-TV in March 1974 as a lead anchor for the 5 pm NewsCenter 4 broadcast. He has served with several co-anchors over the years, including Jim Hartz, Jack Cafferty, John Hambrick, Pat Harper, Dawn Fratangelo, Sibila Vargas, Lynda Baquero, Pasquarella and, most notably, Sue Simmons, whom he hosted with for 32 years.

In addition to his 50 years with WNBC, Scarborough has also appeared as himself on the big screen, including in the films The Paper, The Corrupter, and The Adjustment Bureau, and in the TV series Veronica’s Closet.

Check out fan reaction to Scarborough’s retirement announcement below.

The end of an era! My colleague & friend, Chuck Scarborough announced tonight he will be retiring on December 12th after a remarkable 50 year run @NBCNewYork ! The legendary broadcast journalist expressed gratitude to our staff and our viewers. @Natalie4NY @JaniceHuff4ny pic.twitter.com/1myOBEsb92 — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) November 22, 2024

The retirement of Chuck Scarborough is truly the end of an era in NYC local tv. Growing up in NJ, my fam was a loyal WNBC (Chuck & Sue) fam. This 90s open brought me BACK! Look at my fav @JaniceHuff4ny ! (Also watch till the end, what is Gary Condit up to these days? Lol) https://t.co/O2UHXWgBD2 pic.twitter.com/Yg5nKLa7Fq — Matt Urquijo (@IAmMatthewU) November 22, 2024

While interning at @WNBC in 2003, I watched Chuck Scarborough anchor hours of coverage of the Blackout. No script. Just a clinic of breaking news and institutional knowledge of the city. Congrats on a legendary career. — Ed Cohen (@edcohensports) November 22, 2024

After more than fifty years at WNBC-TV, the great Chuck Scarborough is hanging up his IFB. This was the WNBC team in April 1974, just a few weeks after Scarborough came aboard.

Quite the crew.

How many can you name? pic.twitter.com/2mcKlAVbzR — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) November 22, 2024

(1/2) “End of an era” gets thrown around a lot, but here’s an example of what it really means. #ChuckScarborough is among the most legendary of local-news anchormen, and after 50 years (!!!) at @NBCNewYork, he has just announced he will retire on Dec. 12. pic.twitter.com/urAeNeZB97 — Jay Bobbin (@JayBobbin1) November 21, 2024

Chuck Scarborough is the archetype of news anchor for generations of New Yorkers who watched him & Sue Simmons report the stories shaping our lives. He’s also the unwitting straight man in one of the greatest TV moments of all time. We’ll miss ya, Chuck!https://t.co/oF83UpWxVR — Michael Sisak (@mikesisak) November 22, 2024

Just a brief interruption to say I was blessed to grow up watching and learning from him There are so few who do the job as well as Chuck Scarborough https://t.co/wF0Y4IzJRY — Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) November 22, 2024

Congrats to Chuck Scarborough on retirement and thank you to the @NBCNewYork icon for delivering us the news with a warm unbiased demeanor night in and night out!!! pic.twitter.com/uW4jxvxQGL — Alex Garrett (@AlexGNYC1) November 22, 2024