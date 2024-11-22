Legendary News Anchor Chuck Scarborough Retiring After 50 Years – See Emotional Video

Long-time New York City television anchor Chuck Scarborough is calling it a day, as he’s announced he will be leaving WNBC after 50 years.

The legendary newsman made the announcement on Thursday, November 21, on the 6 pm edition of NBC News 4 New York. “Well, guys, tonight, finally, I’d like to break some personal news. The time has come to pass the torch,” Scarborough said.

“50 years, eight months, and 17 days after I walked into the door here at the headquarters of the National Broadcasting Company, I will step away from this anchor desk,” he continued.

Scarborough confirmed his final newscast will be on December 12. “I will have more to say to you and my extraordinary colleagues then,” he added. “But for now, I’ll offer a simple, heartfelt thank you for allowing me into your living rooms and trusting us to bring you the news.”

According to the New York Post, the 81-year-old broadcaster had informed his colleagues of his decision during a 3:15 pm meeting at the network’s headquarters earlier on Thursday.

“Call it retirement with an asterisk,” Scarborough said in an internal memo, which noted he will continue as part of the WNBC family and provide special reports and contributions to special station projects and programming.

He also praised his co-workers, writing, “In this age of algorithms and cable channels herding the citizenry into like-minded silos, of A.I. and social media fictions suffocating truth, it has never been more important to do what you do so well: hew to the basic principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness.”

Chuck Scarborough

NBC YouTube

“There is only one word: gratitude,” Scarborough added in a press release statement. “Our WNBC viewers welcomed me into their homes for more than 50 years, trusting me to present the news free of any agenda, faithful to the fundamental principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness—and to bring them vital, timely information during our darkest and brightest hours. That has been an extraordinary honor.”

His co-anchor, Natalie Pasquarella, took to X to share her praise for Scarborough, writing, “Best of the best! There is no one like you, Chuck. What an honor & privilege it is to be your friend & co-anchor. Looking forward to the next few weeks and beyond.”

Scarborough joined WNBC-TV in March 1974 as a lead anchor for the 5 pm NewsCenter 4 broadcast. He has served with several co-anchors over the years, including Jim Hartz, Jack Cafferty, John Hambrick, Pat Harper, Dawn Fratangelo, Sibila Vargas, Lynda Baquero, Pasquarella and, most notably, Sue Simmons, whom he hosted with for 32 years.

In addition to his 50 years with WNBC, Scarborough has also appeared as himself on the big screen, including in the films The Paper, The Corrupter, and The Adjustment Bureau, and in the TV series Veronica’s Closet.

Check out fan reaction to Scarborough’s retirement announcement below.

