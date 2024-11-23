There are some must-see cases and -moments coming up on Brilliant Minds.

“We have a lot of high-octane stuff as it pertains to patients. We have a lot of medical and surgical things that are going to require Josh’s immediate attention, and it’s just mostly business as usual at the hospital,” Teddy Sears tells TV Insider. “But in typical Brilliant Minds fashion, it’s laced with wit and humor and is cinematically gorgeous to watch. And I’m excited to see the stuff that we shot going forward.”

That includes a patient in Episode 9, airing November 23, that is inspired by a real Oliver Sacks case. (Zachary Quinto‘s Dr. Oliver Wolf is based on Sacks.) “It’s one of his most famous cases, the colorblind painter, a painter who lost their ability to see color and how they found their way forward out of that, which is a really compelling, interesting case,” says executive producer Michael Grassi.

Speaking of patients, Dr. Carol Pierce’s (Tamberla Perry)—Alison (Julia Chan), with whom her husband had an affair—is about to heat up. That “is really complicated, and we are going to be tackling that as an ongoing storyline on our show for the second half of the season,” Grassi previews. “And it’s really interesting to see what Julia Chan does with it. She’s an incredible performer. But also it takes Carol into some interesting territories of her job in terms of safety and in terms of privacy which a lot of psychiatrists and people who work in mental health deal with. So it’s a really, really interesting juicy storyline.”

The other doctors will also get involved and interact with Alison. “The gray areas our doctors start to walk in as they navigate this case is really, really interesting,” the EP adds.

Beyond that, “there are some huge surprises and twists,” teases Grassi. “Episode 10, we meet a really interesting patient who happens to be part of our world—we’re meeting her for the first time, but she’s a paramedic played by Mishel Prada—and it’s an incredible storyline and that might potentially lead to romance with one of our interns. And then at the end of Episode 11, we have a really shocking and terrifying cliffhanger, which hooks into Episode 12 where one of our characters might be in grave danger. And Episode 12, I would say, is our most high-octane episode yet, and I’m really excited for everyone to get to it.”

What are you hoping to see in the rest of Brilliant Minds Season 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

Brilliant Minds, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC