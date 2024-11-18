Ken Burns on Leonardo Da Vinci, Demonic March Madness, Joey McIntyre Finds ‘Jingle Bell Love’, a ’90 Day’ Tell-All

Historian Ken Burns goes outside the U.S. for the first time for a two-part documentary about Leonardo da Vinci, the ultimate Renaissance man. The wacky vampires of What We Do in the Shadows mistake a neighbor’s fixation on NCAA March Madness for demonic possession. Joey McIntyre stars in a holiday romcom about a widower who finds love in his late wife’s hometown. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wraps its season with a two-part tell-all.

PBS

Leonardo da Vinci

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

Sometimes it takes a genius to fully appreciate a genius. Which is why it makes perfect sense that in his first project to feature a subject beyond America’s shores, our poet laureate of history Ken Burns has chosen the legendary artist Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), capturing this most iconic of Renaissance men in all of his complexities and passions. Working with frequent collaborators Sarah Burns (his daughter) and her husband David McMahon, who serve as writers and co-directors of the sweeping four-hour biography (concluding Tuesday), Burns creates a shimmering portrait of a restless spirit with unquenchable curiosity, as much scientist as skilled craftsman. Art historians and other experts give us renewed appreciation for masterworks including his mural of The Last Supper and his immortal portrait of the mysterious Mona Lisa. One of his great admirers, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro gushes, “Very few artists have given us their soul or their mind. Leonardo gives us both.”

Russ Martin / FX

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

No matter how long those hilarious immortal vampires of Staten Island have lived on this planet, they manage to stay thoroughly ignorant of the world of competitive sports. Not so the fiery demon that Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) summon to exorcise their neighbor Sean, who once again has fallen under the annual spell of March Madness. “With the Wildcats out, I shall join my bracket in Hell,” mutters the creature from below as Sean suffers the consequences of sports and junk-food addiction. Elsewhere, office drone Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) frets that he hasn’t established a distinct identity at work. It’s his misfortune that Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) decides to help him out.

The Roku Channel

Jingle Bell Love

Movie Premiere

With Hallmark taking a rare day off from the holiday-movie circuit, The Roku Channel (a free streamer) swoops in with a romcom starring former boy-bander Joey McIntyre as Jack Cooper, a widower who travels to his late wife’s hometown for the holidays where his daughter sets him up with a shop owner (Michelle Morgan). McIntyre introduces a new seasonal tune, “A Brand New Christmas.”

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Season Finale 8/7c

The spinoff’s cast recaps the season, dishing with Shaun Robinson in New York City about what went down when American romantics decamped to China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia and England to find love. In the first part of the tell-all (concluding next Monday), Sarper is surprised by a friend from his past while the couples debate Josh and Lily’s sex life. Boundaries, people!

