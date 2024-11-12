Hospital Hijinks in ‘St. Denis Medical,’ ‘American Sports Story’ Finale, ‘Dancing’ Milestone, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to Disney+
NBC returns to the format of The Office in the mock-documentary workplace comedy St. Denis Medical. FX airs the tragic final chapter of the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez docudrama. Dancing With the Stars twirls to its 500th episode. New to streaming on Disney+: the Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.
St. Denis Medical
The mock-documentary sitcom format, popularized by The Office, Modern Family, and most recently Abbott Elementary, finds another perfectly suited venue in the chaotic emergency department of a regional Oregon hospital. With comic pros including The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey (as the chipper administrator) and David Alan Grier (the curmudgeonly head ER doctor) on staff, and Fargo’s Allison Tolman as supervising nurse Alex, the show’s heart and soul, St. Denis may not be your first choice for medical care, but it’s a reminder that laughter really can be the best medicine. (See the full review.)
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
The brutal buzz of sports talk-radio gossip hovers throughout the final chapter of this grim docudrama about the fall of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera). Now in prison, haunted not only by his crimes but by his inability to come to grips with his sexual orientation, Aaron heads back to court for a new trial, offering a ray of fleeting hope that may be too little too late to counteract his inner demons.
Accused
Another cautionary, though fictional, sports story features The Shield’s Michael Chiklis (who appeared in the first episode of the anthology last season) as a celebrated high-school wrestling coach facing legal consequences for possibly pushing a star athlete (Andrew Liner) beyond his limits, with tragic consequences. As usual, the complicated truth reveals itself slowly while the courtroom trial nears its verdict.
Dancing With the Stars
With only six couples remaining in Season 33, the dancing competition marks a milestone with its 500th episode, with each team of two honoring memorable dances from the show’s past while putting their own twist on Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz routines. The pro ensemble salutes Dancing with a performance to “Crazy in Love,” the song that opened the very first episode. In the second round, the couples embark on the “Instant Dance Challenge,” where they learn what song and style they’ll be dancing to with only five minutes to prepare.
Deadpool & Wolverine
The summer’s biggest movie hit, at $1.34 billion laying claim to being the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, joins the Marvel lineup on the otherwise family-friendly streamer. Delivering lots of laughs amid the action, the movie pairs the wisecracking Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with the less-easily-amused Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from another universe as they take on unscrupulous bureaucrats of the Time Variance Authority. Forget the plot (is there a plot?), this is basically a star vehicle for iconic characters that went through the box-office roof.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): An FBI profiler (Lisette Olivera) turns to the team for help when her sister is kidnapped. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), where Tate (Christina Wolfe) joins the team in Spain on her first undercover field mission, and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), with Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) going against orders to investigate a scam call that suggests a young girl might be in danger.
- Murder in a Small Town (8/7c, Fox): Paula Patton guests as a psychiatrist who warns Chief Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) that a killer who’s her client is heading their way. He senses something fishy about the shrink, but is also worried about Cassandra (Kristin Kreuk), who’s still recovering from her recent trauma. (Kudos for recognizing that most people don’t bounce back quickly from life-threatening situations.)
- Moonshiners (8/7c, Discovery): The 14th season opens with moonshiners Mark and Digger suspecting someone has been leeching off their liquor for years, with retribution the inevitable next step.
- Wilmington 1898: An American Coup (9/8c, PBS): An American Experience documentary explores a little-known chapter of racial oppression, when the prosperous North Carolina port city of Wilmington with a majority Black population was targeted by white supremacists on Election Day of 1898, with dozens of Black citizens killed and thousands more fleeing.
- The Curse of Oak Island (9/8c, History): The treasure hunt continues for a 12t season, with the crew discovering a long-hidden shaft they hope will lead them to the Money Pit.
- Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (9/8c, Food Network): Bobby battles fellow top chefs in a new season of holiday-inspired challenges, starting with Thanksgiving dishes that sideline the turkey.
- Christina in the Country (9/8c, HGTV): Christina Haack tackles custom home renovations for a second season, opening with an overhaul for empty nesters who require a kitchen expansion.
- The Irrational (10/9c, NBC): Alex (Jesse L. Martin) investigates a possible suicide outbreak on campus.
- High Potential (10/9c, ABC): Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) brings daughter Ava (Amirah J) to work on the wrong day, when friends of a newly convicted man take the LAPD precinct hostage.
- Operation Undercover (10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Former undercover agent Lou Valoze lends his expertise to a true-crime series that explores stings in locales including Oxford, Alabama, where officers plan to take down an alleged fentanyl trafficker.
- Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands (streaming on Paramount+): From Beatlemania to the rise of K-Pop, a music documentary charts the popularity of boy bands, with a focus on the supergroups of the 1990s and 2000s.