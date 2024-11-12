Hospital Hijinks in ‘St. Denis Medical,’ ‘American Sports Story’ Finale, ‘Dancing’ Milestone, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to Disney+

Danny Ventrella / NBC

St. Denis Medical

Series Premiere 8/7c

The mock-documentary sitcom format, popularized by The Office, Modern Family, and most recently Abbott Elementary, finds another perfectly suited venue in the chaotic emergency department of a regional Oregon hospital. With comic pros including The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey (as the chipper administrator) and David Alan Grier (the curmudgeonly head ER doctor) on staff, and Fargo’s Allison Tolman as supervising nurse Alex, the show’s heart and soul, St. Denis may not be your first choice for medical care, but it’s a reminder that laughter really can be the best medicine. (See the full review.)

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

Season Finale 10/9c

The brutal buzz of sports talk-radio gossip hovers throughout the final chapter of this grim docudrama about the fall of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera). Now in prison, haunted not only by his crimes but by his inability to come to grips with his sexual orientation, Aaron heads back to court for a new trial, offering a ray of fleeting hope that may be too little too late to counteract his inner demons.

Accused

8/7c

Another cautionary, though fictional, sports story features The Shield’s Michael Chiklis (who appeared in the first episode of the anthology last season) as a celebrated high-school wrestling coach facing legal consequences for possibly pushing a star athlete (Andrew Liner) beyond his limits, with tragic consequences. As usual, the complicated truth reveals itself slowly while the courtroom trial nears its verdict.

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

With only six couples remaining in Season 33, the dancing competition marks a milestone with its 500th episode, with each team of two honoring memorable dances from the show’s past while putting their own twist on Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz routines. The pro ensemble salutes Dancing with a performance to “Crazy in Love,” the song that opened the very first episode. In the second round, the couples embark on the “Instant Dance Challenge,” where they learn what song and style they’ll be dancing to with only five minutes to prepare.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Streaming Premiere

The summer’s biggest movie hit, at $1.34 billion laying claim to being the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, joins the Marvel lineup on the otherwise family-friendly streamer. Delivering lots of laughs amid the action, the movie pairs the wisecracking Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with the less-easily-amused Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from another universe as they take on unscrupulous bureaucrats of the Time Variance Authority. Forget the plot (is there a plot?), this is basically a star vehicle for iconic characters that went through the box-office roof.

